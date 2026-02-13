National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

Hosted by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About this event

Mr. & Miss Juneteenth and Soul Food Celebration (Hosted by the NAACP Hardin County Branch)

1582 Hill St

Radcliff, KY 40160, USA

Adult Ticket (Ages 13 and up)
$25

Enjoy a meal and the full program. Plus, you will have full access to all main activities.

Youth Ticket (Ages 3-12)
$10

Enjoy a meal and the full program. Plus, you will have full access to all main activities.

Table for Eight (8)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for 8 personnel with assigned table. Enjoy a meal and the full program. Plus, you will have full access to all main activities.

Celebrate Juneteenth Customized T-shirt (1 Each)
$40

Customized sweatshirts with vibrant colors, cuts and strings for women. Size Large.

Mr. Juneteenth (Aeden Russell)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Aeden Russell for Mr. Juneteenth.

Mr. Juneteenth (Josiah Rice)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Josiah Rice for Mr. Juneteenth.

Mr. Juneteenth (Jamie K. Worthy, Jr.)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Jamie K. Worthy, Jr. for Mr. Juneteenth.

Miss Juneteenth (Brailynn Jhene Rogers)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Brailynn Rogers for Miss Juneteenth.

Tiny Miss Juneteenth (Arya Rice)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Arya Rice for Tiny Miss Juneteenth.

Miss Juneteenth (Aalyiah Fox)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Aalyiah Fox for Miss Juneteenth.

Miss Juneteenth (Breanna Marie Byrd)
Pay what you can

You are supporting Breanna Marie Byrd for Miss Juneteenth.

Crown Sponsor
$500

Included: Featured recognition, stage recognition during the crowning ceremony, vendor space, and photo opportunities.

Freedom Sponsor
$250

Included: Vendor table opportunity and event "shoutouts."

Heritage Sponsor
$100

Included: Logo in the program, social media spotlight, and event recognition.

Community Sponsor
$50

Included: Name in the program and a supporter certificate.

Friend of Juneteenth
$25

Included: Name listed on the supporter page and social media mention.

Add a donation for National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!