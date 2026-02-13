Mr. & Miss Juneteenth and Soul Food Celebration (Hosted by the NAACP Hardin County Branch)

About this event
Enjoy a meal and the full program. Plus, you will have full access to all main activities.
Enjoy a meal and the full program. Plus, you will have full access to all main activities.
Tickets for 8 personnel with assigned table. Enjoy a meal and the full program. Plus, you will have full access to all main activities.
Customized sweatshirts with vibrant colors, cuts and strings for women. Size Large.
You are supporting Aeden Russell for Mr. Juneteenth.
You are supporting Josiah Rice for Mr. Juneteenth.
You are supporting Jamie K. Worthy, Jr. for Mr. Juneteenth.
You are supporting Brailynn Rogers for Miss Juneteenth.
You are supporting Arya Rice for Tiny Miss Juneteenth.
You are supporting Aalyiah Fox for Miss Juneteenth.
You are supporting Breanna Marie Byrd for Miss Juneteenth.
Included: Featured recognition, stage recognition during the crowning ceremony, vendor space, and photo opportunities.
Included: Vendor table opportunity and event "shoutouts."
Included: Logo in the program, social media spotlight, and event recognition.
Included: Name in the program and a supporter certificate.
Included: Name listed on the supporter page and social media mention.
$
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