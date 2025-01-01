National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

The NAACP fights for civil rights, advocating for equality and justice for people of color. Through activism, education, and community engagement, they aim to eliminate racial discrimination and promote social justice across America.
More ways to support us
NAACP Hardin County Branch (3087) Membership
Membership
NAACP Hardin County Branch (3087) Membership
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. By becoming a member of NAACP Hardin County Branch, you'll join a network of activists standing up to injustice, fighting back against systemic racism, and answering the call for equality also directly supports our mission. Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Someone from our Membership Team will call or email you soon. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.
View membership
MLK Luncheon
Event
MLK Luncheon
Get your tickets
Juneteeth Program (Hosted by the NAACP HCB)
Event
Juneteeth Program (Hosted by the NAACP HCB)
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at National Association for The Advancement of Colored People Hardin County Branch Juneteeth's Annual fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉Every ticket purchase or donation made to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. We envision an inclusive community rooted in liberation where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrimination. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://naacp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by