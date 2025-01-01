Event

Juneteeth Program (Hosted by the NAACP HCB)

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at National Association for The Advancement of Colored People Hardin County Branch Juneteeth's Annual fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there! 🎉Every ticket purchase or donation made to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. We envision an inclusive community rooted in liberation where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrimination. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.