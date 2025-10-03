KANE Volleyball Tournament

Get your squad together and compete in the KANE Volleyball Showdown 2025! This exciting tournament is open to all skill levels, with games matched accordingly to ensure fair and fun play.
🎉 What’s Included:
🏐 Register your team today and bring the heat to the court!
📩 Questions? Contact us at [email protected]
Don't have a team but want to play? Register here as a Free Agent! We'll add you to our player pool and once enough individuals sign up, we'll do our best to form a team and get you registered.
⚠️ Note: Registration does not guarantee team placement. However, we’ll make every effort to match solo players and form complete teams. We will keep you posted.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing