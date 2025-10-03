KANE Volleyball Tournament

Get your squad together and compete in the KANE Volleyball Showdown 2025! This exciting tournament is open to all skill levels, with games matched accordingly to ensure fair and fun play.





🎉 What’s Included:

Guaranteed games based on your team’s skill level

Snacks & refreshments for all registered players

A shot at the $300 Grand Prize for 1st place

$150 prize for the 2nd place team

A fun, competitive atmosphere at a great venue!

🏐 Register your team today and bring the heat to the court!

📩 Questions? Contact us at [email protected]