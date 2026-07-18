KICK FOR A CAUSE 2026

About this event
Willimantic, CT 06226, USA
Pay for your full team of 18 players ahead of time and get a $90 discount. This fee guarantees your team a spot in the tournament. You can also sponsor a full team by paying for this ticket. We will reach out to you to confirm your players names, and if you have chosen to sponsor a team we will place players on it.
Pay to secure a spot for your team of 11 players in the tournament. Get a discount of $60. Your team of 18 can be completed the day of through single player registrations or we can assist you by adding free agents as they roll in. You can also sponsor a a team of 11 by paying for this ticket. We will reach out to you to confirm your players names, and if you have chosen to sponsor a team we will place players on it.
If you are an individual player who is not part of a team but would like to be placed on a team choose this registration.
If you would like to sponsor a player you can choose this ticket. This donation allows us to sponsor players who otherwise may not be able to cover the registration fee. You can sponsor a full team by buying 11 - 18 tickets (11 is the minimum needed for a team, 18 is the max amount of players a team can have).
If you would like to play but do not have the means to pay for a ticket choose this ticket. This ticket does not guarantee you a spot, but it will put you on our sponsored waiting list. Spots open up as donations come in, you will be a free agent placed on a team the day of. We will reach out to you a day in advance to let you know which team you have been placed on. We want to be able to have as many people play and it is a fundraiser after all, share the event so we get more donations and more spots!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!