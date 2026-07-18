KICK FOR A CAUSE 2026

If you would like to play but do not have the means to pay for a ticket choose this ticket. This ticket does not guarantee you a spot, but it will put you on our sponsored waiting list. Spots open up as donations come in, you will be a free agent placed on a team the day of. We will reach out to you a day in advance to let you know which team you have been placed on. We want to be able to have as many people play and it is a fundraiser after all, share the event so we get more donations and more spots!