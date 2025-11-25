Kicks & Karaoke

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16





The type of shoes youth like

Air Jordan’s ( not flights)

New balances

Dunks

White air force ones

Timberlands

Ja 3 basketball shoes

Avia 5000

KDs ( kevin durant )