Kicks & Karaoke

About this event
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs ( kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs (kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs ( kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs ( kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brands of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs ( kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs ( kebin durand )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs ( kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs (kevin durant )
if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16
The type of shoes youth like
Air Jordan’s ( not flights)
New balances
Dunks
White air force ones
Timberlands
Ja 3 basketball shoes
Avia 5000
KDs
$
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