Urban Male Network

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Urban Male Network

About this event

Kicks & Karaoke

6500 S Carpenter St

Chicago, IL 60621, USA

Size 5 male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs ( kevin durant )

size 5 and a half male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs (kevin durant )

size 6 male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs ( kevin durant )

size 6 and a half male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs ( kevin durant )

size 7 male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brands of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs ( kevin durant )

size 7 and a half male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs ( kebin durand )

size 8 male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs ( kevin durant )

size 8 and a half male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs (kevin durant )

size 9 male
Free

if you select this ticket you are agreeing to buy a pair of shoes of the size in the title , each ticket equals 1 pair of shoes you are buying. Please keep in mind the popular shoe brand of youth ages 10-16


The type of shoes youth like 

Air Jordan’s ( not flights) 

New balances 

Dunks 

White air force ones 

Timberlands 

Ja 3 basketball shoes 

Avia 5000

KDs

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