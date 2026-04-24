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Kind Conservatory Inc

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Kind Conservatory Inc

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Win Romantic Getaway

Pick-up location

412 W Center St, Pocatello, ID 83204, USA

4-Night Europe Your Way - Winner's Choice Getaway item
4-Night Europe Your Way - Winner's Choice Getaway
$1,595

Starting bid

4-Night Stay | European Getaway in Your Choice of Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague with a Unique Local Experience Tailored to Each Destination for 2 

What’s Included: 

  • 4-Night Stay for 2 at a Beautiful Hotel in Your Choice of European Destinations—Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague—such as HF Fenix Hotel, Eurostars Torre Sevilla, Relais Villa Baldelli, Rioca Vienna Posto 2, or Grand Majestic Hotel, or similar 
  • Porto, Portugal – Douro River 6 Bridges Cruise with Local Wine Tastings 
  • Seville, Spain – Priority Entry Guided Tour of the Royal Alcázar, Seville Cathedral & Giralda Tower 
  • Cortona, Italy – Private Guided Walking Tour of the Historic Tuscan Town 
  • Vienna, Austria – Skip-the-Line Guided Tour of Schönbrunn Palace & Gardens 
  • Prague, Czech Republic – Historic Wine Cellar Tasting Experience 
  • Booking and Concierge Service 

 

Description 

Experience the charm and diversity of Europe with a getaway to one of five captivating destinations—Porto, Seville, Cortona, Vienna, or Prague—each offering its own unique culture, history, and unforgettable scenery. In Porto, Portugal, stroll along the colorful waterfront and admire the city’s famous bridges spanning the Douro River while enjoying world-renowned port wine. Seville, Spain enchants visitors with its Moorish architecture, vibrant plazas, and historic landmarks such as the Royal Alcázar and the towering Giralda. In the Tuscan hilltop town of Cortona, Italy, travelers can wander medieval streets, take in sweeping countryside views, and experience authentic Italian charm. Vienna, Austria offers imperial elegance with grand palaces, classical music heritage, and elegant cafés. Meanwhile, Prague, Czech Republic captivates visitors with its fairy-tale skyline, Gothic architecture, and centuries-old wine and brewing traditions. Each destination offers its own blend of culture, history, and unforgettable European experiences. 

 

Porto, Portugal: Douro River 6 Bridges Cruise 

Discover the beauty of Porto from the water on a scenic cruise along the Douro River, passing beneath the city’s six iconic bridges that connect Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia. As you glide along the historic waterfront, you’ll take in views of colorful hillside buildings, traditional wine cellars, and Porto’s famous riverfront districts. The experience also includes the opportunity to sample local wines while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and stunning views of one of Portugal’s most picturesque cities. 

 

Seville, Spain: Royal Alcázar, Cathedral & Giralda Guided Tour 

Step into the rich history of Seville with a priority-entry guided tour of three of the city’s most famous landmarks. Explore the breathtaking Royal Alcázar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its intricate Moorish architecture and lush gardens, before visiting the magnificent Seville Cathedral, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in the world. The experience also includes access to the Giralda Tower, where sweeping views of the city reward those who climb to the top. 

 

Cortona, Italy: Private Historic Walking Tour 

Experience the charm of Tuscany with a private guided walking tour through the historic hilltop town of Cortona. Known for its ancient Etruscan roots and stunning countryside views, Cortona offers a peaceful glimpse into traditional Italian life. During the tour, you’ll explore medieval streets, lively piazzas, and historic landmarks while learning about the town’s fascinating past and cultural heritage. 

 

Vienna, Austria: Schönbrunn Palace & Gardens Guided Tour 

Immerse yourself in Vienna’s imperial history with a guided tour of the magnificent Schönbrunn Palace, once the summer residence of the Habsburg dynasty. This skip-the-line experience allows you to explore the palace’s lavish rooms and beautifully landscaped gardens while learning about the lives of Austria’s emperors and empresses. Surrounded by elegant architecture and manicured grounds, Schönbrunn offers a glimpse into the grandeur of Vienna’s royal past. 

 

Prague, Czech Republic: Historic Wine Cellar Tasting 

Discover Prague’s hidden wine culture during a wine tasting experience held in a historic cellar beneath the city’s cobblestone streets. Guided by knowledgeable hosts, you’ll sample a selection of Czech and international wines while learning about the country’s growing wine tradition. The atmospheric setting and centuries-old cellar create a memorable experience that highlights a unique side of Prague’s rich cultural heritage. 

Blackout Dates 

Blackout dates include the week of major U.S. holidays and significant local events. Additional blackout dates may apply. 

 

Package Redemption 

Charity Booster experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date, and the travel must be completed within 18 months of the purchase date. 

Charity Booster provides experienced travel professionals to assist with redeeming your experience. Our booking team will coordinate travel details and make reservations for every component of your package. 

We can also assist with additional arrangements such as extra hotel nights, room upgrades, transportation, and accommodation for additional guests. 

 

Additional Information 

 

  • All reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. 
  • Reservations must be made a minimum of 60 days prior to the intended travel date. 
  • A valid passport is required for international travel. 
  • All reservations are final once confirmed, and cancellations or changes to travel dates are not permitted. Experiences may not be transferred, reassigned, or resold under any circumstances. 
  • Purchases made through charity fundraisers are non-refundable. 
  • Ground transportation is not included and remains the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise specified. 
  • Images displayed are representative and may depict multiple properties, destinations, or room types. The actual property, accommodations, and views may vary. Specific properties, room types, and destinations are not guaranteed unless explicitly stated. Amenities and features vary by property and location.  
  • Any applicable daily resort fees, taxes, or mandatory surcharges are the responsibility of the guest unless otherwise specified. 
  • In the rare event that unforeseen circumstances beyond our control (including but not limited to force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership) render the advertised property unavailable, Charity Booster will provide a comparable stay and experience of equal value and quality. 
  • If any included excursions are unavailable at the time of booking, Charity Booster will arrange a comparable alternative of equal value. 
7-Night Alpine Elegance Escape item
7-Night Alpine Elegance Escape
$1,800

Starting bid

$3,205 Value

7-Night Stay | Your choice of Lake Tahoe or Park City for up to 4 

 

What’s included:  

 

  • 7-Night Stay, Winner’s choice of Lake Tahoe or Park City for up to 4 guests  
  • Studio or 1 Bedroom Resort Condominium Unit  

  

Description 

 

Enjoy this unforgettable mountain getaway and decide between the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe or the world-class charm of Park City. Whether you prefer the crystal-clear waters and alpine scenery of Lake Tahoe or the premier skiing and vibrant culture of Park City, both destinations offer endless outdoor adventures, comfortable accommodations, and year-round activities. From hiking and skiing to fine dining and relaxation, your perfect mountain escape awaits. 

 

 

Property Overview and Available Activities 

 

  • Tahoe Beach & Ski Club – Lake Tahoe 

 

  • Just outside of downtown South Lake Tahoe 
  • 2 outdoor spas & a year-round heated pool 
  • 2 Minutes from Artemis Lakefront Cafe 
  • 2 Minutes from Vintage Tahoe Clothing Company 

 

  • Park Regency Resort – Park City, Utah 

 

  • Beautiful mountain resort town, only a half hour drive east of Salt Lake City 
  • Golfing, horseback riding, and fly fishing  
  • Skiing and snowmobiling 
  • Nearby the Park City Main Street Historic District  

 

Package Redemption 

24 months to travel from the date of purchase. 

*Package can be extended to travel for a 3rd year subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00. 

Due to this extended travel period, any listed featured resorts may change to another resort of equal quality during the lifetime of your package without advance warning. 

 

Additional Information 

  • You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store purchase, to complete your travel. 
  • You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your package to view available resorts and dates.  
  • Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package display, including the featured resort(s). 
  • Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up. 
  • Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c recommended) 
  • Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests may be available. Surcharges may apply. 
  • The Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.  
  • No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.  
  • This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply. 
  • All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability. 
  • This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property. 
  • There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window afforded to this package. 
  • Other conditions may apply. 

Ground transportation is not included unless otherwise stated. All packages purchased at a fundraiser are non-refundable. When on the rarest of occasions unforeseen circumstances beyond our control such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, results in the represented property not being available, Charity Booster is committed to delivering a stay and experience of equal value and quality to replace the property represented in the package purchased. 

4-Night Dreams & Secrets - Where Paradise Unfolds - All-incl item
4-Night Dreams & Secrets - Where Paradise Unfolds - All-incl
$1,995

Starting bid

$4,416.00 Value

Dreams & Secrets: Where Paradise Unfolds - All-Inclusive 

 

4-Night Stay | Dreams and Secrets: All-Inclusive Luxury Mexico Resort Choice for 2 

 

What’s included:  

 

  • 4-Night All-Inclusive room for two adults (2) at your choice of 4- and 5-star resorts 
  • Choose from up to 14 Resorts | Dreams Resorts and Spas (Family-Friendly) and Secrets Resorts and Spas (Adults-Only) 
  • Unlimited Luxury experience includes unlimited Dining, Drinks, Pool & Beach Wait Service, WIFI, Exceptional Entertainment and More!  
  • Booking and concierge service  

 

Description 

 

Select your stay from up to 14 exclusive properties in Mexico, from premiere resort locations, pristine beaches, and romantic hideaways to family-friendly atmospheres, swim-up bars, and pristine pools to cultural exploration and marina views. 

Impeccable locations across gorgeous beaches, colorful tropics, and tucked-away retreats, all basked in lavish services and lifestyle design. Whether you choose to whisk away to a family friendly Dreams vacation, where you’ll find your every wish is the command of the seasoned and accommodating resort, or you escape together in a couple’s romantic getaway at an adults-only Secrets destination, you will find yourself immersed in luxury and exclusive experiences. Each location has something unique to offer. You can swim with the dolphins, enjoy world-class golfing, pamper yourself with exceptional spa indulgences, or simply bathe in the sun on the crystal-white sands of private beach locations. If cultural explorations intrigue you, opt for one of the more adventurous packages. Or, find city exploration and designer shopping at one of our more central locations. Whichever package you select, you can rest assured that this experience will surpass your expectations. 

 

DREAMS RESORTS & SPAS 

Dreams Resorts & Spas is a luxury all-inclusive resort brand offering an idyllic escape for families or couples. With locations in stunning beach destinations, Dreams Resorts & Spas provide a blend of relaxation and adventure, featuring spacious accommodations, gourmet dining, and exciting activities. Guests enjoy world-class amenities, including luxurious spas, pools, and entertainment, while indulging in personalized service and exceptional experiences. Perfect for those seeking a tropical getaway, Dreams Resorts & Spas delivers a memorable and stress-free vacation. 

 

SECRETS RESORTS & SPAS 

Secrets Resorts & Spas is an exclusive adults-only, all-inclusive resort brand designed for couples seeking a luxurious and romantic escape. With stunning beachfront locations, Secrets Resorts offer sophisticated accommodations, gourmet dining, and world-class amenities, including private pools, spa treatments, and personalized service. Guests can indulge in a peaceful, intimate atmosphere while enjoying exciting activities, entertainment, and serene relaxation. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a romantic getaway, Secrets Resorts & Spas promises an unforgettable, tranquil retreat. 

 

Blackout Dates: December 19th - January 4th, all other holidays may be available for an additional fee. 

 

Package Redemption 

12 months to redeem/book with 18 months to travel from the date of purchase. 

 

Additional Information 

All booking requests are recommended to be 60 days in advance and greater if you plan to travel during peak weeks. Passport required for travel. Ground transportation is not included unless otherwise stated. Resorts are members only. Guests may be asked to attend a presentation upon check-in, however, are in no way required to do so. Local, destination and transfer fees are not included and the responsibility of the buyer. No group travel: Package is for COUPLES ONLY. Two or more couples are not permitted to travel together and will be subject to additional fees. All packages purchased at a fundraiser are non-refundable. This is an exclusive offering only available for purchase one time per donor. When on the rarest of occasions unforeseen circumstances beyond our control such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, results in the represented property not being available, Charity Booster is committed to delivering a stay and experience of equal value and quality to replace the property represented in the package purchased. 

 

4-Night Meet Me in Mykonos item
4-Night Meet Me in Mykonos
$2,250

Starting bid

$3,093 Value

4-Night Stay | Beautiful Seaside Hotel Stay in Mykonos, Greece with a Leisurely 2.5-Hour Boat Tour Featuring Unlimited Drinks and Stunning Coastal Views for 2  

What’s Included: 

  • 4-Night Stay for 2 at a Beautiful Seaside Hotel in Mykonos, Greece, such as Hermes Mykonos Hotel or Kosmoplaz Beach Hotel, or similar 
  • Scenic 2.5-Hour Boat Cruise Around Mykonos Featuring Unlimited Drinks and Stunning Aegean Sea Views 
  • Booking and Concierge Service 

 

Description 

Escape to the stunning island of Mykonos, one of Greece’s most beloved destinations in the Cyclades, known for its iconic whitewashed buildings, vibrant seaside villages, and crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea. Visitors can wander the charming streets of Mykonos Town, admire the famous Mykonos windmills, and enjoy waterfront dining in the colorful district of Little Venice. From relaxing on beautiful sandy beaches and swimming in turquoise waters to sailing along the scenic coastline and discovering lively cafés and restaurants, Mykonos offers the perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and unforgettable island experiences. 

 

Scenic Boat Cruise Around Mykonos 

Experience the beauty of Mykonos from a new perspective on a 2.5-hour leisurely boat cruise along the island’s stunning coastline. As you sail across the sparkling waters of the Aegean Sea, you’ll take in views of Mykonos’ famous beaches, hidden coves, and rugged coastal landscapes. Relax on board with refreshing drinks while enjoying the warm Mediterranean breeze and panoramic island scenery. This cruise offers a relaxed way to see more of Mykonos beyond the shore while enjoying time on the water and taking in the island’s natural coastal beauty. 

*Guests may upgrade to a private tour for an additional fee. 

 

Blackout Dates 

Blackout dates include the week of major U.S. holidays and significant local events. Additional blackout dates may apply. 

 

Package Redemption 

Charity Booster experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date, and the travel must be completed within 18 months of the purchase date. 

Charity Booster provides experienced travel professionals to assist with redeeming your experience. Our booking team will coordinate travel details and make reservations for every component of your package. 

We can also assist with additional arrangements such as extra hotel nights, room upgrades, transportation, and accommodation for additional guests. 

 

Additional Information 

 

  • All reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. 
  • Reservations must be made a minimum of 60 days prior to the intended travel date. 
  • A valid passport is required for international travel. 
  • Purchases made through charity fundraisers are non-refundable. 
  • All reservations are final once confirmed, and cancellations or changes to travel dates are not permitted. Experiences may not be transferred, reassigned, or resold under any circumstances. 
  • Ground transportation is not included and remains the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise specified. 
  • Images displayed are representative and may depict multiple properties, destinations, or room types. The actual property, accommodations, and views may vary. Specific properties, room types, and destinations are not guaranteed unless explicitly stated. Amenities and features vary by property and location.  
  • Any applicable daily resort fees, taxes, or mandatory surcharges are the responsibility of the guest unless otherwise specified. 
  • In the rare event that unforeseen circumstances beyond our control (including but not limited to force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership) render the advertised property unavailable, Charity Booster will provide a comparable stay and experience of equal value and quality. 
  • If any included excursions are unavailable at the time of booking, Charity Booster will arrange a comparable alternative of equal value. 
7-Night Hawaii, Ireland, or Great Barrier Reef item
7-Night Hawaii, Ireland, or Great Barrier Reef
$2,950

Starting bid

$5,165 Value

7-Night Stay | Your choice of Hawaii, Ireland, or the Great Barrier Reef for up to 6 

 

What’s included:  

 

  • 7-Night Stay, Winner’s choice of Hawaii, Ireland, or the Great Barrier Reef for up to 6 guests  
  • 2-bedroom unit  

 

Description 

 

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime and decide between the tropical paradise of Hawaii, the scenic beauty of Ireland, or the underwater wonders of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Whether you're drawn to Hawaii’s stunning beaches, Ireland’s lush landscapes and rich culture, or the vibrant marine life of the world’s largest coral reef, each destination promises unforgettable experiences.  

 

 

Property Overview and Available Activities 

 

  • Castlemartyr Resort - County Cork, Ireland 

 

  • Some of Ireland's Most Beautiful Scenery 
  • 5 Star 17th Century Manor House 
  • Luxury Self Catering 2 Bedroom Condo  
  • Sits Adjacent to the Ruins of an 800-Year-Old Castle 
  • Carriage Rides, Horseback Riding, Fishing, Spa, or Golf 

 

  • Kahana Villa Resort - Maui, Hawaii 

 

  • Whale Watching 
  • World Class Dining 
  • 2 Bedroom Condo Accommodations  
  • Options on Kauai, Oahu, Big Island, and Maui 

 

  • Mermaid Beach Park View - Australia 

 

  • Close proximity to the main dining and nightlife precinct of Broadbeach 
  • 2 Bedroom unit  
  • Nearby to 19 Karen Contemporary Artspace and Himalayan Salt Factory  
  • Attractions around Gold Coast: Surfer's Paradise Beach, SkyPoint Climb, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and more! 

 

Package Redemption 

12 months to redeem/book with 24 months to travel from the date of purchase. 

*Package can be extended to travel for a 3rd year subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00. 

Due to this extended travel period, any listed featured resorts may change to another resort of equal quality during the lifetime of your package without advance warning. 

Additional Information 

  • You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store purchase, to complete your travel. 
  • You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your package to view available resorts and dates.  
  • Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package display, including the featured resort(s). 
  • Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up. 
  • Maui, Hawaii Accommodations are 2-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 6 guests (4a/2c recommended). Ireland Accommodations at Castlemartyr are 2-bedroom units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c or 4a/0c) recommended). Australia Accommodations are 2-bedroom units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c or 4a/0c) recommended). 
  • Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests in Ireland (Castlemartyr) and Australia may be available. Surcharges may apply. 
  • Hawaii options in addition to Maui, Hawaii on Kauai, Oahu, and Big Island may be available. Resort options on Kauai, Oahu, and Big Island are subject to availability. 
  • Availability of Ireland resort accommodations is very limited in the months of June, July, and August, and if available, are subject to substantial surcharges. 
  • The Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.  
  • No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.  
  • This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply. 
  • All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability. 
  • This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property. 
  • There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window afforded to this package. 
  • Other conditions may apply. 

Passport may be required for travel. Ground transportation is not included unless otherwise stated. All packages purchased at a fundraiser are non-refundable. When on the rarest of occasions unforeseen circumstances beyond our control such as force majeure, property damage, or change of ownership, results in the represented property not being available, Charity Booster is committed to delivering a stay and experience of equal value and quality to replace the property represented in the package purchased. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!