SOLD OUT* Konstantinos Argiros - Barclays Center

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets will be in either section 213 or 214 and distributed via email. Individuals wishing to sit together must purchase tickets under same transaction. Every effort will be made to seat large parties together but due to seats constraints large group be broken up.
A portion of all ticket sales will support the Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral and A Fantis PTO's initiatives.
Please Note:
Zeffy does not charge the donor or organization transaction fees. However, a donation amount may automatically appear to help keep Zeffy free for A. Fanits PTO. You are not required to donate to Zeffy. If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, you must manually change the donation amount to $0 before continuing with your purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!