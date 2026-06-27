A hand holds two baseball caps, one light blue and one black, with "PAY CREATIVES" written on them, against a cluttered background of boxes and bags.
La Artisteada Inc

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La Artisteada Inc

About this shop

La Artisteada Shop

Blue Cap item
Blue Cap item
Blue Cap item
Blue Cap
$33.15

Pay Creatives Blue Cap
$30.00 (+ $3.15 tax)

This cap features the "Pay Creatives" phrase on the front and our logo on the back. Proceeds from each purchase help support our programming and events.

Price: $30.00 | Tax: $3.15 | Total: $33.15

0
Black Cap item
Black Cap item
Black Cap item
Black Cap
$33.15

Pay Creatives Black Cap
$30.00 (+ $3.15 tax)

This cap features the "Pay Creatives" phrase on the front and our logo on the back. Proceeds from each purchase help support our programming and events.

Price: $30.00 | Tax: $3.15 | Total: $33.15

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Shipping
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