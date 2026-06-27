La Artisteada Shop

About this shop
Pay Creatives Blue Cap
$30.00 (+ $3.15 tax)
This cap features the "Pay Creatives" phrase on the front and our logo on the back. Proceeds from each purchase help support our programming and events.
Price: $30.00 | Tax: $3.15 | Total: $33.15
Pay Creatives Black Cap
$30.00 (+ $3.15 tax)
This cap features the "Pay Creatives" phrase on the front and our logo on the back. Proceeds from each purchase help support our programming and events.
Price: $30.00 | Tax: $3.15 | Total: $33.15
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!