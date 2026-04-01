La Grange Railroad Museum's Gift Shop

About this shop
175 years of trains on Main St. in La Grange. T-Shirts are 50% cotton, 50% polyester.
175 years of trains on Main St. in La Grange. T-Shirts are 50% cotton, 50% polyester.
175 years of trains on Main St. in La Grange. T-Shirts are 50% cotton, 50% polyester.
175 years of trains on Main St. in La Grange. T-Shirts are 50% cotton, 50% polyester.
Baseball style hat with leather logo patch.
Baseball style hat with leather logo patch.
Baseball style hat with leather logo patch.
Baseball style hat with leather logo patch.
Our Ernie's T-shirts are 100% cotton.
Our Ernie's T-shirts are 100% cotton.
Our Ernie's T-shirts are 100% cotton.
Our Ernie's T-shirts are 100% cotton.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!