"La Vida es Bella" By Leticia Alvarez

About this shop
2022
22 x 28 Inches
Mixed Media
$850.00+ $61.63tax
2021
22 x 28 Inches
Mixed Media
$850.00+ $61.63tax
2021
22 x 28 Inches
Mixed Media
$850.00+ $61.63tax
2022
22 x 28 Inches
Mixed media
$850.00+ $61.63tax
2022
22 x 28 Inches
Mixed Media
$850.00+ $61.63tax
2022
Mixed Media
16 x 16 Inches
$400.00 + $29.00tax
2022
Mixed Media
16 x 16 Inches
$400.00 + $29.00tax
2022
36 x 48 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 2,000.00 + $145.00tax
2015
30 x 40 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,850.00 + $134.13tax
2012
24 x 36
Acrylic Paint
$800.00 + $58.00 tax
2024
30 x 40 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,200.00 + $87.00tax
2025
36 x 48 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 2,000.00 + $145.00tax
2025
36 x 48 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 2,000.00 + $145.00tax
2012
30 x 40
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,200.00 + $ 87.00tax
2014
30 x 40 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,200.00 + $ 87.00tax
2023
8 x 4 feet
Acrylic paint on wood
$ 2,500.00 + $ 181.25tax
2016
30 x 40 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,800.00 + $ 130.50tax
2022
36 x 36 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,800.00 + $ 130.50 tax
2025
30 x 30 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 1,850.00 + $ 134.13 tax
2025
36 x 36 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 2,000.00 + $145.00 tax
2025
20 x 20 Inches
Acrylic Paint
$ 950.00 + $ 68.88 tax
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!