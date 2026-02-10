Child Care Aware of Virginia

Hosted by

Child Care Aware of Virginia

About this event

Lace Up for Firearm Safety

Virtual 5k
$20
  • Create a fundraising page to support CCAoVA’s mission and amplify your impact
  • Complete your 3.1 miles anytime between June 1–7
  • Walk or run in your neighborhood, at a local park, or on a treadmill
  • Participate individually or form a team with friends, coworkers, or your child care community
  • Wear orange to honor National Gun Violence Awareness efforts
  • Share your photos on social media to help spread the message of safe firearm storage


Every mile walked helps raise awareness and protect children across Virginia.


5k Community Walk-Deep Run Park (Henrico, VA)
$20

Join us for an in-person walk:

Saturday, June 6 Deep Run Park, Henrico, VA


Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. and activities continue until 12:00 p.m.


This family-friendly morning includes:

  • A community walk at your own pace
  • Activities and resources for families
  • Opportunities to connect with Child Care Aware of Virginia staff
  • Wear orange to honor National Gun Violence Awareness efforts
  • Share your photos on social media to help spread the message of safe firearm storage
  • Create a fundraising page to support CCAoVA’s mission and amplify your impact

Family-Friendly Reminder: Children being pushed in a stroller are welcome and do not need to be registered. We encourage families to participate together!


This event is a chance to come together in support of children’s safety.


Add a donation for Child Care Aware of Virginia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!