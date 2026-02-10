Lace Up for Firearm Safety

Join us for an in-person walk:
Saturday, June 6 Deep Run Park, Henrico, VA
Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. and activities continue until 12:00 p.m.
This family-friendly morning includes:
- A community walk at your own pace
- Activities and resources for families
- Opportunities to connect with Child Care Aware of Virginia staff
- Wear orange to honor National Gun Violence Awareness efforts
- Share your photos on social media to help spread the message of safe firearm storage
- Create a fundraising page to support CCAoVA’s mission and amplify your impact
Family-Friendly Reminder: Children being pushed in a stroller are welcome and do not need to be registered. We encourage families to participate together!
This event is a chance to come together in support of children’s safety.
Join us for an in-person walk:
Saturday, June 6 Deep Run Park, Henrico, VA
Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. and activities continue until 12:00 p.m.
This family-friendly morning includes:
- A community walk at your own pace
- Activities and resources for families
- Opportunities to connect with Child Care Aware of Virginia staff
- Wear orange to honor National Gun Violence Awareness efforts
- Share your photos on social media to help spread the message of safe firearm storage
- Create a fundraising page to support CCAoVA’s mission and amplify your impact
Family-Friendly Reminder: Children being pushed in a stroller are welcome and do not need to be registered. We encourage families to participate together!
This event is a chance to come together in support of children’s safety.