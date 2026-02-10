Lace Up for Firearm Safety

Join us for an in-person walk:

Saturday, June 6 Deep Run Park, Henrico, VA





Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. and activities continue until 12:00 p.m.





This family-friendly morning includes:

A community walk at your own pace

Activities and resources for families

Opportunities to connect with Child Care Aware of Virginia staff

Wear orange to honor National Gun Violence Awareness efforts

Share your photos on social media to help spread the message of safe firearm storage

Create a fundraising page to support CCAoVA’s mission and amplify your impact

Family-Friendly Reminder: Children being pushed in a stroller are welcome and do not need to be registered. We encourage families to participate together!





This event is a chance to come together in support of children’s safety.



