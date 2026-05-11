Houston Hockey Community

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Houston Hockey Community

About this event

LaPorte NHL Youth Street Hockey @ Central Park

504 E G St

La Porte, TX 77571, USA

NEW Player: 5-week game season with required Jersey
$80

Enjoy the full 5 week program including a reversible NHL team Jersey - Select your favorite NHL Team and size in the upcoming questions.


Note: RCX Sports and NHL Street require all participants wear a team jersey.

RETURNING Player: 5-week game season - no jersey
$25

Use your existing NHL Street jersey and enjoy the full 5-week Session!

Single Session - May 17 (Final game of Season 1)
$10

Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow

Single Game May 31st
$10

Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow

Single Game June 7th
$10

Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow

Single Game June 14th
$10

Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow

Single Game June 21st
$10

Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow

Single Game - June 28th
$10

Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow

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