LaPorte NHL Youth Street Hockey @ Central Park

About this event
Enjoy the full 5 week program including a reversible NHL team Jersey - Select your favorite NHL Team and size in the upcoming questions.
Note: RCX Sports and NHL Street require all participants wear a team jersey.
Use your existing NHL Street jersey and enjoy the full 5-week Session!
Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow
Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow
Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow
Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow
Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow
Single Game Fee - Jersey will be available to Borrow
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!