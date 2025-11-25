Laura Jones Red, White & True Blue Support Event

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy amazing food, music, trivia - and a chance to shape our representation in U.S. Congress
Reserved seating, and access to VIP wine & food experience.
Reserved seating, mingle with keynote speakers, special food and beverage selections, and access to VIP wine & food experience.
Help make it possible for young people to attend this event. It's great when they can witness Democracy in action and helps us engage with our next generation of voters and leaders!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!