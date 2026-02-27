LBLL Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 20, 2027
Renew your commitment to advancing literacy across the Permian Basin by continuing your membership with Laura Bush Ladies for Literacy. Your renewal sustains local literacy programs, expands access to books and educational resources, and supports children, families, and adults working to improve their reading skills. Together, we carry forward a powerful legacy and create meaningful impact throughout our region.
Valid until March 20, 2027
Join Laura Bush Ladies for Literacy and become part of a dedicated group of women who believe in the power of reading to transform lives. As a member, you will support regional literacy initiatives led by the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, helping provide books, instruction, and opportunity to learners of all ages. Your involvement strengthens families, empowers communities, and builds a more literate Permian Basin.
Valid until March 20, 2027
Supporting Membership is an annual commitment for those who wish to make an even greater investment in literacy across the Permian Basin. This elevated level of giving provides expanded support for books, educational programming, and outreach that serve children, families, and adult learners throughout our region. Supporting Members play a vital role in strengthening and growing the impact of Laura Bush Ladies for Literacy and the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin.
No expiration
Lifetime Membership is a one time investment of $2,500 that reflects a lasting commitment to literacy in the Permian Basin. This distinguished level of membership provides enduring support for books, educational programs, and regional outreach serving children, families, and adult learners. Lifetime Members make a meaningful, long term impact while honoring the legacy of Laura Bush Ladies for Literacy and the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin.
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