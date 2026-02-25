LOUDOUN COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

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LOUDOUN COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

About this event

LCDS WANDERLUST GALA-ONE WORLD.ONE NIGHT.

44050 Woodridge Pkwy

Leesburg, VA 20176, USA

GALA TICKET
$200

Each individual ticket to the Wanderlust Gala includes dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Your ticket also provides access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.

If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].

GALA TABLE
$2,000

A reserved table for the Wanderlust Gala includes ten tickets, along with dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Your table guests will also receive access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.

If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].

GALA FACULTY
Free

Each faculty ticket to the Wanderlust Gala includes dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Faculty guests will also receive access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.

If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].

GALA FACULTY GUEST
$100

Each faculty guest ticket to the Wanderlust Gala includes dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Guests will also receive access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.

If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].

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