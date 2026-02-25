LCDS WANDERLUST GALA-ONE WORLD.ONE NIGHT.

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About this event
Each individual ticket to the Wanderlust Gala includes dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Your ticket also provides access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.
If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].
A reserved table for the Wanderlust Gala includes ten tickets, along with dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Your table guests will also receive access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.
If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].
Each faculty ticket to the Wanderlust Gala includes dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Faculty guests will also receive access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.
If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].
Each faculty guest ticket to the Wanderlust Gala includes dinner, an open bar, dessert, and participation in the live auction paddle raise. Guests will also receive access to the online auction beginning Monday, April 13, 2026.
If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected].
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