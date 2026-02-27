LCPB Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
Organization Membership is designed for schools, nonprofits, and community partners seeking access to funding opportunities, instructional resources, technical support, and expanded regional engagement.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Individual Membership is ideal for educators, tutors, advocates, and professionals who want to sharpen their skills, stay informed, and participate in meaningful literacy initiatives and events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!