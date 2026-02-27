Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin

Offered by

Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin

About the memberships

LCPB Membership

Organizational Membership
$95

Valid until March 19, 2027

Organization Membership is designed for schools, nonprofits, and community partners seeking access to funding opportunities, instructional resources, technical support, and expanded regional engagement.

Individual Membership
$50

Valid until March 19, 2027

Individual Membership is ideal for educators, tutors, advocates, and professionals who want to sharpen their skills, stay informed, and participate in meaningful literacy initiatives and events.

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