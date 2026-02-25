LKRŠ 65-tas Tarnystės Jubiliejaus Leidinys / LCRA 65th Anniversary Publication

About this shop
🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x11"-pilnas puslapis.
Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.
🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x11"-full page.
Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.
🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x5.5"-pusė puslapio.
Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.
🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x5.5"-half page.
Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.
🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x11"-vidinis viršelis.
Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.
🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x11"-inside cover.
Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!