LKRŠ 65-tas Tarnystės Jubiliejaus Leidinys / LCRA 65th Anniversary Publication

🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x11"-pilnas puslapis.

Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.





🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x11"-full page.

Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.



