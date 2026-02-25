Lithuanian Catholic Religious Aid, Inc.

Offered by

Lithuanian Catholic Religious Aid, Inc.

About this shop

LKRŠ 65-tas Tarnystės Jubiliejaus Leidinys / LCRA 65th Anniversary Publication

8.5x11"-pilnas puslapis / 8.5x11"-full page item
8.5x11"-pilnas puslapis / 8.5x11"-full page item
8.5x11"-pilnas puslapis / 8.5x11"-full page
$200

🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x11"-pilnas puslapis.

Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.


🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x11"-full page.

Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.


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8.5x5.5"-pusė puslapio / 8.5x5.5"-half page item
8.5x5.5"-pusė puslapio / 8.5x5.5"-half page item
8.5x5.5"-pusė puslapio / 8.5x5.5"-half page
$100

🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x5.5"-pusė puslapio.

Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.


🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x5.5"-half page.

Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.


0
Leidinio viršelio vidus / Inside cover item
Leidinio viršelio vidus / Inside cover
$500

🇱🇹 Sveikinimas / Reklama 8.5x11"-vidinis viršelis.

Prašome atsiųsti savo verslo reklamą ar sveikinimą pdf pagal šį pasirinktą puslapio dydį šiuo email: [email protected]. Taip pat galime jums sukurti reklamą nemokamai, jums atsiuntus informaciją ir pageidaujamą tekstą.


🇺🇸 Greeting / Advertisement 8.5x11"-inside cover.

Please send your business advertisement or greeting in PDF format, in the page size of your choice, to this email address: [email protected]. We can also create an advertisement for you free of charge once you send us the information and the text you would like to include.


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!