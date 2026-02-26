Leather Pride 2026: Kickoff For Cruising: On The Boulevard Of Errotic Dreams

The Leather Pride Kickoff!

At The Bullet Bar, 10522 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The week-long Los Angeles Leather Pride 2026 festival will begin as we CRUISE with the contestants at the Bullet Bar and are introduced for the first time as a group! Riding on flaming steel horses, courtesy of the Satyrs MC, the “Fab 5” will start the week-long road to Mr. LA Leather 2026 by drawing their numbers and showing off what makes them winners! $10 General Admission.