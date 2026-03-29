Los Angeles Leather Pride celebrates and promotes the leather and fetish community through events, education, and advocacy, fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all individuals to express their identities and connect with one another.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mr. L.A. Leather Contest 2026 Presented by Highways Performance Space
Mar 29, 4:00 PM - Apr 2, 8:00 PM PDT
1651 18th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA
Event
THE ASSEMBLY 2026
Mar 27, 7:30 - 10:30 PM PDT
3915 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Event
Leather Pride 2026: Kickoff For Cruising: On The Boulevard Of Errotic Dreams
Mar 22, 3:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
The Bullet, 10522 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601, USA