Legacy Park Fence Pickets

Show your love of Jenkintown with a donation of a FENCE PICKET with a gift in honor of a student, teacher, or loved one. Your donation helps the Legacy Park community group reach our goal of 1.5 million dollars to complete all of the elements in Step One. Each $250 donation will give you the opportunity to show off your Jenkintown Pride in the new park with a marker denoting your family name, teacher honor, or loved one. You can visit the park and see your legacy left for generations to come!





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Each contribution adds another layer to our shared story. Give today to celebrate your family’s connection to Jenkintown