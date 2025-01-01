Legacy Peak PTA's Silent Auction- Gold Collection

Starting bid
Keep Your Car Looking Its Best
Give your vehicle a top-tier clean with four Titanium Exterior Wash Passes from Mister Car Wash. The Titanium wash delivers a powerful exterior clean, enhanced shine, and added protection—perfect for maintaining your car’s appearance year-round. Convenient and quick, these passes make car care effortless.
Graciously donated by: Mister Car Wash
Steakhouse Favorites & Western Hospitality
Enjoy a delicious meal at Rib & Chop House with a $50 gift card good toward their mouthwatering steaks, chops, seafood, and signature house specialties. Perfect for date night, a family dinner, or treating yourself to a quality dining experience.
https://ribandchophouse.com/colorado-springs-colorado/
Graciously donated by: Rib & Chop House
Rock Out All Week Long
Give your young musician an unforgettable experience with one week of Summer Camp at School of Rock in 2026. Designed for aspiring performers ages 7–17, these high-energy camps build skills, confidence, and stage presence through hands-on music instruction, band practice, and live performance preparation. A perfect opportunity for kids and teens to learn, grow, and rock out with new friends.
https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/coloradosprings
Graciously donated by: School of Rock Colorado Springs
Find Your Sound
Kickstart a musical journey with one month of any program at School of Rock, available for students ages 4 through adult. Whether learning an instrument, joining a band program, or exploring vocal performance, participants receive top-tier instruction designed to build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of music. With options for every age and experience level, this is the perfect opportunity to discover (or rediscover!) the joy of making music.
https://www.schoolofrock.com/music-programs
Graciously donated by: School of Rock Colorado Springs
Glide Into Fun
Enjoy time on the ice with ten public skating passes to the Sertich Ice Center. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves to skate, these passes offer a great way to stay active—and can even be used to create a fun and memorable birthday celebration on the ice!
https://coloradosprings.gov/Sertich
Graciously donated by: Sertich Ice Center
Relax, Restore, and Rebalance
Experience deep relaxation and soothing vibrational therapy with one ticket to a group sound bath session with Singing Bowls of the Rockies. Using harmonic tones from crystal singing bowls, this immersive experience supports stress relief, mindfulness, and emotional balance—perfect for anyone seeking a peaceful reset.
https://www.singingbowlsoftherockies.com/
Graciously donated by: Singing Bowls of the Rockies
Train, Improve, and Build Confidence
Enhance your skiing or snowboarding skills with three 45-minute private sessions at Ski Maxx. Perfect for beginners looking to build a strong foundation or experienced riders wanting to refine technique, these one-on-one sessions provide personalized coaching in a controlled, indoor training environment.
Graciously donated by: Ski Maxx
Play, Learn, and Have Fun
Give your child an active, engaging summer experience with one week of a Skyhawks Sports Camp hosted in Colorado during Summer 2026. Skyhawks camps blend sports instruction, skill-building, teamwork, and fun, offering programs in a variety of sports for kids of all skill levels. A perfect way for children to stay active, make friends, and build confidence.
Graciously donated by: Skyhawks Sports
Active Play for Little Athletes
Give your preschooler a fun and active introduction to sports with a 4 or 5-week Supertots Program hosted in Colorado. Designed specifically for young children, Supertots programs focus on motor skills, movement, teamwork, and confidence—all through engaging, age-appropriate play. A wonderful way to help little ones stay active and develop lifelong healthy habits.
The Ultimate Soccer Celebration
Make your child’s birthday unforgettable with the Gold Birthday Party Package from SoccerHaus! Enjoy a fun-filled celebration with field play, party time in the UPPER90 Tavern, and delicious food and drinks. Perfect for active kids who love to run, play, and celebrate with friends.
Graciously donated by: SoccerHaus
Rest, Recharge, and Nourish Your Spirit
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of restoration with this beautifully curated Soul Care Sunday self-care gift box. Filled with relaxing, uplifting, and wellness-focused goodies, this package is perfect for unwinding after a long week, creating a peaceful moment at home, or encouraging mindful self-care.
Graciously donated by: Self Care Sunday
Discover the Joy of Dance
Introduce your dancer to the world of movement and creativity with this Intro to Dance Gift Bag from Springs Dance. Perfect for beginners, this package provides everything needed to step confidently into the studio and start exploring the art of dance.
Graciously donated by: Springs Dance
Movement, Music, and Martial Arts
Discover the excitement of Brazilian Capoeira with this unique intro package from Springs Dance. Combining martial arts, dance, acrobatics, rhythm, and culture, Capoeira offers a fun and energizing experience for students of all ages. This package is perfect for anyone looking to try something new, build strength, and explore dynamic movement.
Graciously donated by: Springs Dance
Create, Decorate, and Make Something Beautiful
Unleash your creativity with this DIY Pottery Box, perfect for beginners, families, or anyone ready to explore hand-building with clay. This all-inclusive kit provides everything needed to sculpt, design, and finish your own ceramic pieces—plus a professional kiln firing to bring your artwork to life.
Graciously donated by: Rose & Wren Ceramics
Shine All Year Long
Keep your vehicle looking spotless with a one-year Super Protect Unlimited Car Wash Membership from SuperStar Car Wash. Enjoy convenient, unlimited washes along with premium features designed to protect your vehicle’s exterior and maintain a professional shine no matter the season.
https://locations.superstarcarwashaz.com/co
Graciously donated by: SuperStar Carwash
A Night of Mystery, Laughter, and Suspense
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with one ticket to a live, interactive Murder Mystery Dinner presented by The Dinner Detective. Become part of the story as actors blend into the audience, clues unfold around you, and a hilarious whodunit plays out over a delicious meal. Perfect for a unique night out or an unforgettable gift.
https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/colorado-springs/
Wellness for the Mind and Body
Experience deep relaxation and empowering movement with this wellness package from ThriveHive Pilates. Enjoy a soothing private sound bath session for up to six people and a private pilates class for up to six people. Perfect for friends, families, team-building, birthdays, or anyone seeking meaningful mind-body restoration.
https://thrivehivepilates.com/
Graciously donated by: Thrive Hive Pilates
Play, Practice, and Perfect Your Swing
Enjoy a fun and immersive golf experience with two hours of TrackMan Bay time at Tribe Golf, good for up to four people. Whether you're practicing your drive, playing virtual courses, or enjoying a friendly competition, Trackman technology delivers precision, data, and entertainment for golfers of all skill levels.
Graciously donated by: Tribe Golf
An Evening of Exceptional Food & Wine
Enjoy a memorable culinary experience with two tickets to one of the signature Wine Dinners at UVA Wine Bar. These intimate events feature curated wine pairings, chef-prepared courses, and a warm, elegant atmosphere—perfect for date night, a special occasion, or a refined night out with a friend.
https://www.uvawinebarcos.com/
Graciously donated by: UVA Wine Bar
Capture Moments That Matter
Create beautiful, lasting memories with a one-hour family photography session from Valr Studios Photography. With an artistic eye and a warm, family-friendly approach, Valr Studios will guide you through a relaxed session that results in stunning images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Graciously donated by: Valr Studios Photography
Relax, Restore, and Indulge
Treat yourself or someone special to a rejuvenating experience at Woodhouse Spa with this $50 gift card. Choose from a wide range of luxurious services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and wellness rituals—all designed to promote deep relaxation and renewal in a serene, spa-quality environment.
https://www.woodhousespas.com/
Graciously donated by: Woodhouse Spa
A Morning of Aircraft & Adventure
Enjoy a unique aviation-themed morning with four tickets to a community fly-in breakfast event. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast while watching aircraft arrivals, exploring aviation displays, and experiencing the fun and excitement of a morning at the airfield. A perfect outing for families, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone who loves a memorable weekend experience.
https://wingsmuseum.org/visit/locations/exploration-of-flight/
Confidence in the Water Starts Here
Help your swimmer build skills, confidence, and water safety with one month of free group swim lessons at SafeSplash—plus a waived registration fee and a fun basket filled with swim essentials. Perfect for new swimmers or those wanting to improve their technique in a supportive, kid-friendly environment.
https://www.safesplash.com/locations/colorado-springs-co
Graciously donated by: SafeSplash Swim School
Fresh, Sustainable, and Seriously Delicious
Enjoy an incredible seafood experience with this gift certificate to Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, known for its fresh oysters, creative coastal cuisine, and lively atmosphere. Perfect for date night, a special celebration, or treating yourself to a high-quality dining experience.
https://www.jaxfishhouse.com/location/jax-fish-house-oyster-bar-colorado-springs/
Graciously donated by: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
This is a bidding item — highest bidder wins the experience!
Your student can enjoy a special lunchtime hangout with Ms. Green in the classrooom — and they get to invite one friend of their choice to join them! Two students will get to share lunch, chat, and enjoy a fun mid-day break with one of their favorite teachers.
Students should bring a sack lunch that day or purchase lunch from the cafeteria.
Scheduling:
Ms. Green will coordinate a day and time that works with her schedule and connect with the winning family.
MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE
Graciously donated by: Ms. Green
This is a bidding item — highest bidder wins the experience!
Your student can enjoy a creative after-school experience with Ms. Powell — and they get to bring one friend of their choice! Together, they’ll paint adorable ladybug rocks and enjoy snacks and drinks in Ms. Powell’s classroom.
What’s included:
-Rock-painting activity (all supplies provided)
- Ladybug-themed project
-Your student + one friend
- Snacks & drinks
-About one hour of fun, creativity, and quality time with Ms. Powell
Ms. Powell will coordinate a day and time that works with her schedule and connect with the winning family. Please notify her at this time of any food allergies.
MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE
Graciously donated by: Ms. Powell
Don’t bid on this item!! Purchase it below!
This special experience is being offered by Mrs. Darkenwalk, and we have 3 fixed-price spots available for students to enjoy cozy hot chocolates, a fun craft project, and relaxed after-school time together!
⭐ Purchase a spot here:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hot-chocolate-and-winter-craft-w-ms-darkenwald
Each spot is $15, and only 3 students can participate. Once all 3 spots are purchased, the form will automatically close.
MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE
What’s included:
– Make-your-own hot chocolate with toppings
– A guided craft activity
– Warm, creative fun with Mrs. Darkenwald
Date/Time: Scheduled based on the teacher’s availability and coordinated with families after the auction.
Graciously donated by: Mrs. Darkenwald
Don’t bid on this item!! Purchase it below!
The Second Grade Teacher Team is hosting a Pizza Party after school — and they’re inviting up to 10 students to join the fun!
⭐ Purchase your child’s spot here:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/second-grade-pizza-party-2
Each spot is $15, and the event is limited to 10 students total. Once all spots are purchased, the form will automatically close.
MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE
What’s included:
🍕 Pizza
🥤 Drinks
🎬 A fun video to watch together
😄 Time with the Second Grade Teacher Team
Date/Time: Scheduled based on the teacher teams availability and coordinated with families after the auction.
Graciously donated by: Ms. Sutton, Ms. Carlson, Mr. Steck & Ms. Snow
Don’t bid on this item!! Purchase it below!
Students will enjoy lunch with Ms. Baldwin, plus a fun friendship-bracelet making activity using colorful beads and supplies provided by the PTA. 6 spots available!
⭐ Purchase your child’s spot here:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/lunch-and-bracelet-making-with-ms-baldwin
Each spot is $15, and the event is limited to 6 students total. Once all spots are purchased, the form will automatically close.
What’s included:
🌈 Friendship-bracelet making
🧵 All supplies included
😊 Lunch hangout with Ms. Baldwin
👭 Relaxed, creative fun with friends
What to bring:
Students should bring a lunch from home or purchase lunch in the cafeteria on the day of the event.
Date: Scheduled with Ms. Baldwin after the auction.
