Legacy Peak PTA's Silent Auction- Gold Collection

This is a bidding item — highest bidder wins the experience!





Your student can enjoy a special lunchtime hangout with Ms. Green in the classrooom — and they get to invite one friend of their choice to join them! Two students will get to share lunch, chat, and enjoy a fun mid-day break with one of their favorite teachers.





Students should bring a sack lunch that day or purchase lunch from the cafeteria.





Scheduling:

Ms. Green will coordinate a day and time that works with her schedule and connect with the winning family.





MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE





Graciously donated by: Ms. Green