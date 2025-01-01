Legacy Peak PTA's Silent Auction- Gold Collection

Mister Car Wash- Four Titanium Exterior Wash Passes item
Mister Car Wash- Four Titanium Exterior Wash Passes
$31

Starting bid

Keep Your Car Looking Its Best

Give your vehicle a top-tier clean with four Titanium Exterior Wash Passes from Mister Car Wash. The Titanium wash delivers a powerful exterior clean, enhanced shine, and added protection—perfect for maintaining your car’s appearance year-round. Convenient and quick, these passes make car care effortless.


https://mistercarwash.com/

  • 4 Titanium Exterior Wash Passes
  • $104 value
  • Passes never expire
  • Valid at any Mister Car Wash location
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Valid for exterior wash only
  • Additional services not included

Graciously donated by: Mister Car Wash

Rib & Chop House – $50 Gift Card item
Rib & Chop House – $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Steakhouse Favorites & Western Hospitality

Enjoy a delicious meal at Rib & Chop House with a $50 gift card good toward their mouthwatering steaks, chops, seafood, and signature house specialties. Perfect for date night, a family dinner, or treating yourself to a quality dining experience.


https://ribandchophouse.com/colorado-springs-colorado/

  • $50 Rib & Chop House gift card
  • Gift card must be redeemed directly at Rib & Chop House
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • No substitutions or exchanges
  • Additional restrictions may apply

Graciously donated by: Rib & Chop House

One Week Summer Camp at School of Rock (#1) item
One Week Summer Camp at School of Rock (#1)
$150

Starting bid

Rock Out All Week Long

Give your young musician an unforgettable experience with one week of Summer Camp at School of Rock in 2026. Designed for aspiring performers ages 7–17, these high-energy camps build skills, confidence, and stage presence through hands-on music instruction, band practice, and live performance preparation. A perfect opportunity for kids and teens to learn, grow, and rock out with new friends.


https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/coloradosprings

  • One week of School of Rock Summer Camp (2026 season)
  • Ages 7–17
  • $495 value
  • Expires 07/31/2026
  • Call 719-888-7625 to redeem
  • No refunds
  • No cash value
  • Subject to camp availability

Graciously donated by: School of Rock Colorado Springs

One Week Summer Camp at School of Rock (#2) item
One Week Summer Camp at School of Rock (#2)
$150

Starting bid

Rock Out All Week Long

Give your young musician an unforgettable experience with one week of Summer Camp at School of Rock in 2026. Designed for aspiring performers ages 7–17, these high-energy camps build skills, confidence, and stage presence through hands-on music instruction, band practice, and live performance preparation. A perfect opportunity for kids and teens to learn, grow, and rock out with new friends.


https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/coloradosprings

  • One week of School of Rock Summer Camp (2026 season)
  • Ages 7–17
  • $495 value
  • Expires 07/31/2026
  • Call 719-888-7625 to redeem
  • No refunds
  • No cash value
  • Subject to camp availability

Graciously donated by: School of Rock Colorado Springs

School of Rock – One Month of Any Program (#1) item
School of Rock – One Month of Any Program (#1)
$100

Starting bid

Find Your Sound

Kickstart a musical journey with one month of any program at School of Rock, available for students ages 4 through adult. Whether learning an instrument, joining a band program, or exploring vocal performance, participants receive top-tier instruction designed to build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of music. With options for every age and experience level, this is the perfect opportunity to discover (or rediscover!) the joy of making music.


https://www.schoolofrock.com/music-programs

  • One month of any School of Rock program
  • Ages 4–adult
  • Program value ranges from $150–$410
  • Expires 07/31/2026
  • Must call 719-888-7625 to redeem
  • No refunds
  • No cash value
  • Subject to program availability

Graciously donated by: School of Rock Colorado Springs

School of Rock – One Month of Any Program (#2) item
School of Rock – One Month of Any Program (#2)
$100

Starting bid

Find Your Sound

Kickstart a musical journey with one month of any program at School of Rock, available for students ages 4 through adult. Whether learning an instrument, joining a band program, or exploring vocal performance, participants receive top-tier instruction designed to build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of music. With options for every age and experience level, this is the perfect opportunity to discover (or rediscover!) the joy of making music.


https://www.schoolofrock.com/music-programs

  • One month of any School of Rock program
  • Ages 4–adult
  • Program value ranges from $150–$410
  • Expires 07/31/2026
  • Must call 719-888-7625 to redeem
  • No refunds
  • No cash value
  • Subject to program availability

Graciously donated by: School of Rock Colorado Springs

Sertich Ice Center – Ten Public Skating Passes item
Sertich Ice Center – Ten Public Skating Passes
$33

Starting bid

Glide Into Fun

Enjoy time on the ice with ten public skating passes to the Sertich Ice Center. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves to skate, these passes offer a great way to stay active—and can even be used to create a fun and memorable birthday celebration on the ice!


https://coloradosprings.gov/Sertich

  • 10 public skating admissions
  • Passes valid during public skate sessions
  • Expires 06/30/2026
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Passes valid only for public skating times
  • Additional fees may apply for skate rentals
  • Subject to rink schedule and availability

Graciously donated by: Sertich Ice Center

Singing Bowls of the Rockies – One Sound Bath Ticket item
Singing Bowls of the Rockies – One Sound Bath Ticket
$12

Starting bid

Relax, Restore, and Rebalance

Experience deep relaxation and soothing vibrational therapy with one ticket to a group sound bath session with Singing Bowls of the Rockies. Using harmonic tones from crystal singing bowls, this immersive experience supports stress relief, mindfulness, and emotional balance—perfect for anyone seeking a peaceful reset.


https://www.singingbowlsoftherockies.com/

  • One ticket to a group sound bath event
  • Redeemable by using the provided coupon code at checkout
  • Certificate expires 10/26
  • Must use the coupon code when purchasing your ticket online
  • Valid only for group sound bath events
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to event availability

Graciously donated by: Singing Bowls of the Rockies

Ski Maxx – Three 45-Minute Private Sessions item
Ski Maxx – Three 45-Minute Private Sessions
$54

Starting bid

Train, Improve, and Build Confidence

Enhance your skiing or snowboarding skills with three 45-minute private sessions at Ski Maxx. Perfect for beginners looking to build a strong foundation or experienced riders wanting to refine technique, these one-on-one sessions provide personalized coaching in a controlled, indoor training environment.


https://skimaxx.com/

  • Three 45-minute private training sessions
  • Individualized coaching and instruction
  • All skill levels welcome
  • $180 value
  • Sessions must be scheduled directly with Skimaxx
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to instructor and facility availability

Graciously donated by: Ski Maxx

Skyhawks Sports – One Week of Summer Camp (2026) item
Skyhawks Sports – One Week of Summer Camp (2026)
$60

Starting bid

Play, Learn, and Have Fun

Give your child an active, engaging summer experience with one week of a Skyhawks Sports Camp hosted in Colorado during Summer 2026. Skyhawks camps blend sports instruction, skill-building, teamwork, and fun, offering programs in a variety of sports for kids of all skill levels. A perfect way for children to stay active, make friends, and build confidence.


https://skyhawks.com/#sports/

  • One week-long Skyhawks Sports Camp in Colorado
  • Valid for Summer 2026
  • Valued up to $200
  • Must email the program choice and certificate to [email protected] to redeem
  • Cannot be used in conjunction with other certificates or discounts
  • Valid only for Colorado-hosted Skyhawks camps
  • No cash value
  • Subject to camp availability

Graciously donated by: Skyhawks Sports

Supertots Sports 4 or 5 Week Preschool Program item
Supertots Sports 4 or 5 Week Preschool Program
$25

Starting bid

Active Play for Little Athletes

Give your preschooler a fun and active introduction to sports with a 4 or 5-week Supertots Program hosted in Colorado. Designed specifically for young children, Supertots programs focus on motor skills, movement, teamwork, and confidence—all through engaging, age-appropriate play. A wonderful way to help little ones stay active and develop lifelong healthy habits.


https://skyhawkscolorado.com/

  • Enrollment in one 4- or 5-week Supertots preschool program
  • Valid for Colorado-hosted programs
  • Certificate expires July 31, 2026
  • Value $89
  • Cannot be used in conjunction with other certificates or discounts
  • To redeem, send program information and certificate to [email protected]
  • No cash value
  • Subject to program availability
SoccerHaus Gold Birthday Party Package item
SoccerHaus Gold Birthday Party Package
$80

Starting bid

The Ultimate Soccer Celebration

Make your child’s birthday unforgettable with the Gold Birthday Party Package from SoccerHaus! Enjoy a fun-filled celebration with field play, party time in the UPPER90 Tavern, and delicious food and drinks. Perfect for active kids who love to run, play, and celebrate with friends.


https://soccerhauscs.com/

  • Birthday party package for 10 kids
  • $12 per each additional child
  • 1 hour on the small green field (based on field availability)
  • 1 hour in the UPPER90 Tavern for the party
  • 3 pizzas
  • 3 pitchers of lemonade or soda
  • Bring your own cake and decorations, or purchase them from SoccerHaus (additional cost)
  • $279 value
  • Extra kids and gratuity are not covered under this certificate
  • A 20% gratuity will be added to all birthday parties in the UPPER90 Tavern on the final bill
  • Based on field availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional purchases optional
  • Must call SoccerHaus to inquire and book: 719-761-7586

Graciously donated by: SoccerHaus

Soul Care Sunday- Self Care Gift Box item
Soul Care Sunday- Self Care Gift Box
$22

Starting bid

Rest, Recharge, and Nourish Your Spirit

Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of restoration with this beautifully curated Soul Care Sunday self-care gift box. Filled with relaxing, uplifting, and wellness-focused goodies, this package is perfect for unwinding after a long week, creating a peaceful moment at home, or encouraging mindful self-care.

  • Canvas tote bag
  • Bath bomb
  • Essential oil wipes
  • Wellness tracking pad
  • Two face masks
  • Screen Wipes
  • Sticker
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Items included as listed
  • No substitutions

Graciously donated by: Self Care Sunday

Springs Dance – Intro to Dance Gift Bag item
Springs Dance – Intro to Dance Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Discover the Joy of Dance

Introduce your dancer to the world of movement and creativity with this Intro to Dance Gift Bag from Springs Dance. Perfect for beginners, this package provides everything needed to step confidently into the studio and start exploring the art of dance.


https://springsdance.com/

  • Two weeks of classes for two dancers
  • Choice of ballet, tap, or jazz
  • Suitable for kids ages 2 and up
  • Ballet slippers
  • Dance bag
  • Springs Dance swag: dance bag, water bottle, fanny pack, canvas tote bag, lanyard
  • $39.99 value
  • Classes must be scheduled directly with Springs Dance
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to class availability and appropriate age/level placement

Graciously donated by: Springs Dance

Intro to Brazilian Capoeira Gift Bag item
Intro to Brazilian Capoeira Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Movement, Music, and Martial Arts

Discover the excitement of Brazilian Capoeira with this unique intro package from Springs Dance. Combining martial arts, dance, acrobatics, rhythm, and culture, Capoeira offers a fun and energizing experience for students of all ages. This package is perfect for anyone looking to try something new, build strength, and explore dynamic movement.


https://capsprings.com/

  • Capoeira swag bag- duffle bag, beanie, socks, & beaded bracelet
  • Two Intro Packages, each including:
    • Introductory Capoeira lesson
    • Uniform T-shirt
    • Two weeks of group Capoeira class
  • Lessons and classes must be scheduled directly with Springs Dance
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to class availability and age/level suitability

Graciously donated by: Springs Dance

DIY Pottery Box – Clay Creation Kit with Professional Firing item
DIY Pottery Box – Clay Creation Kit with Professional Firing
$22

Starting bid

Create, Decorate, and Make Something Beautiful

Unleash your creativity with this DIY Pottery Box, perfect for beginners, families, or anyone ready to explore hand-building with clay. This all-inclusive kit provides everything needed to sculpt, design, and finish your own ceramic pieces—plus a professional kiln firing to bring your artwork to life.

  • 5 lbs of clay
  • Underglazes for decorating
  • Pottery tools
  • Step-by-step instructions
  • Certificate for professional kiln firing (Colorado Springs drop-off)
  • Kiln firing must be scheduled and coordinated in advance: Email [email protected]
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Items included as listed

Graciously donated by: Rose & Wren Ceramics

SuperStar CarWash-One Year SuperProtect Unlimited Membership item
SuperStar CarWash-One Year SuperProtect Unlimited Membership
$80

Starting bid

Shine All Year Long

Keep your vehicle looking spotless with a one-year Super Protect Unlimited Car Wash Membership from SuperStar Car Wash. Enjoy convenient, unlimited washes along with premium features designed to protect your vehicle’s exterior and maintain a professional shine no matter the season.


https://locations.superstarcarwashaz.com/co


  • One year of Unlimited Super Protect Car Washes
  • Access to premium wash features and protective treatments
  • Fast, convenient wash access at participating SuperStar Car Wash locations
  • Membership valid for one vehicle only
  • Must be activated directly with SuperStar Car Wash
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional restrictions or terms may apply

Graciously donated by: SuperStar Carwash

The Dinner Detective – One Murder Mystery Dinner Ticket item
The Dinner Detective – One Murder Mystery Dinner Ticket
$22

Starting bid

A Night of Mystery, Laughter, and Suspense

Enjoy an unforgettable evening with one ticket to a live, interactive Murder Mystery Dinner presented by The Dinner Detective. Become part of the story as actors blend into the audience, clues unfold around you, and a hilarious whodunit plays out over a delicious meal. Perfect for a unique night out or an unforgettable gift.


https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/colorado-springs/

  • One ticket to a Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner
  • $75 value
  • Interactive show with professional actors
  • Multi-course meal
  • Immersive and entertaining experience
  • Ticket must be redeemed directly with The Dinner Detective
  • Date and location subject to availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional restrictions may apply
  • Ages 15 and up only
Private Sound Bath & Private Pilates Class item
Private Sound Bath & Private Pilates Class
$150

Starting bid

Wellness for the Mind and Body

Experience deep relaxation and empowering movement with this wellness package from ThriveHive Pilates. Enjoy a soothing private sound bath session for up to six people and a private pilates class for up to six people. Perfect for friends, families, team-building, birthdays, or anyone seeking meaningful mind-body restoration.


https://thrivehivepilates.com/

  • One private sound bath session for up to 6 people
  • One private pilates class for up to 6 people
  • Sessions may be scheduled together or on separate dates
  • $510 value
  • Must contact ThriveHive Pilates to arrange your group’s preferred times and dates
  • Subject to studio and instructor availability
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional restrictions may apply

Graciously donated by: Thrive Hive Pilates

Tribe Golf – Two Hours of Trackman Bay Time item
Tribe Golf – Two Hours of Trackman Bay Time
$36

Starting bid

Play, Practice, and Perfect Your Swing

Enjoy a fun and immersive golf experience with two hours of TrackMan Bay time at Tribe Golf, good for up to four people. Whether you're practicing your drive, playing virtual courses, or enjoying a friendly competition, Trackman technology delivers precision, data, and entertainment for golfers of all skill levels.


https://www.tribegolf.com/

  • 2 hours of TrackMan Bay time
  • For up to 4 people
  • $120 value
  • Expires 09/01/2026
  • Reservation required; must book directly with Tribe Golf
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to bay availability
  • Additional restrictions may apply

Graciously donated by: Tribe Golf

UVA Wine Bar – Two Tickets to a Wine Pairing Dinner item
UVA Wine Bar – Two Tickets to a Wine Pairing Dinner
$47

Starting bid

An Evening of Exceptional Food & Wine

Enjoy a memorable culinary experience with two tickets to one of the signature Wine Dinners at UVA Wine Bar. These intimate events feature curated wine pairings, chef-prepared courses, and a warm, elegant atmosphere—perfect for date night, a special occasion, or a refined night out with a friend.


https://www.uvawinebarcos.com/


  • Two tickets to a UVA Wine Bar Wine Dinner
  • Chef-crafted multi-course experience with wine pairings
  • $158 value
  • Reservation required; must book directly with UVA Wine Bar
  • Valid for one wine dinner event
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional restrictions or blackout dates may apply

Graciously donated by: UVA Wine Bar

Valr Studios – One-Hour Family Photography Session item
Valr Studios – One-Hour Family Photography Session
$135

Starting bid

Capture Moments That Matter

Create beautiful, lasting memories with a one-hour family photography session from Valr Studios Photography. With an artistic eye and a warm, family-friendly approach, Valr Studios will guide you through a relaxed session that results in stunning images you’ll treasure for years to come.


https://www.valrstudios.com/

  • One-hour family photography session (up to 6 people)
  • Professional posing and direction
  • Digital downloads with full print rights
  • High-quality edited images
  • $450 value
  • Session must be scheduled directly with Valr Studios Photography
  • Location to be coordinated with the photographer
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional fees may apply for travel or specialty locations

Graciously donated by: Valr Studios Photography

Woodhouse Spa – $50 Gift Card item
Woodhouse Spa – $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Relax, Restore, and Indulge

Treat yourself or someone special to a rejuvenating experience at Woodhouse Spa with this $50 gift card. Choose from a wide range of luxurious services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and wellness rituals—all designed to promote deep relaxation and renewal in a serene, spa-quality environment.


https://www.woodhousespas.com/

  • $50 Woodhouse Spa gift card
  • Valid for any qualifying spa services
  • Expires 10/01/2026
  • Gift card must be redeemed directly with Woodhouse Spa
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Appointment required; subject to availability
  • Additional restrictions may apply

Graciously donated by: Woodhouse Spa

Fly-In Breakfast Experience – Four Tickets item
Fly-In Breakfast Experience – Four Tickets
$22

Starting bid

A Morning of Aircraft & Adventure

Enjoy a unique aviation-themed morning with four tickets to a community fly-in breakfast event. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast while watching aircraft arrivals, exploring aviation displays, and experiencing the fun and excitement of a morning at the airfield. A perfect outing for families, aviation enthusiasts, or anyone who loves a memorable weekend experience.


https://wingsmuseum.org/visit/locations/exploration-of-flight/

  • 4 tickets to a community fly-in breakfast event
  • Breakfast included
  • Family-friendly aviation activities and displays
  • Great for all ages
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Event date and details must be coordinated with the organizer
  • Breakfast not included with admission
  • see website for details
SafeSplash – One Month of Swim Lessons + Swim Gift Basket item
SafeSplash – One Month of Swim Lessons + Swim Gift Basket
$48

Starting bid

Confidence in the Water Starts Here

Help your swimmer build skills, confidence, and water safety with one month of free group swim lessons at SafeSplash—plus a waived registration fee and a fun basket filled with swim essentials. Perfect for new swimmers or those wanting to improve their technique in a supportive, kid-friendly environment.


https://www.safesplash.com/locations/colorado-springs-co

  • One month of group swim lessons
  • Registration fee waived
  • Swim basket with assorted swim goodies
  • Expires 12/01/2026
  • Valid for group lessons only
  • Must be redeemed directly with SafeSplash
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Subject to class availability and age/level placement
  • $163 value

Graciously donated by: SafeSplash Swim School

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar – $50 Gift Certificate item
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar – $50 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Fresh, Sustainable, and Seriously Delicious

Enjoy an incredible seafood experience with this gift certificate to Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, known for its fresh oysters, creative coastal cuisine, and lively atmosphere. Perfect for date night, a special celebration, or treating yourself to a high-quality dining experience.


https://www.jaxfishhouse.com/location/jax-fish-house-oyster-bar-colorado-springs/

  • $50 gift card to Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
  • Valid only at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Colorado Springs
  • Gift card cannot be used for gratuity
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Additional restrictions may apply

Graciously donated by: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Lunch with Ms. Green & a Friend item
Lunch with Ms. Green & a Friend
$20

Starting bid

This is a bidding item — highest bidder wins the experience!


Your student can enjoy a special lunchtime hangout with Ms. Green in the classrooom — and they get to invite one friend of their choice to join them! Two students will get to share lunch, chat, and enjoy a fun mid-day break with one of their favorite teachers.


Students should bring a sack lunch that day or purchase lunch from the cafeteria.


Scheduling:
Ms. Green will coordinate a day and time that works with her schedule and connect with the winning family.


MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE


Graciously donated by: Ms. Green

Rock Painting & Snacks with Ms. Powell item
Rock Painting & Snacks with Ms. Powell
$20

Starting bid

This is a bidding item — highest bidder wins the experience!


Your student can enjoy a creative after-school experience with Ms. Powell — and they get to bring one friend of their choice! Together, they’ll paint adorable ladybug rocks and enjoy snacks and drinks in Ms. Powell’s classroom.


What’s included:
-Rock-painting activity (all supplies provided)
- Ladybug-themed project
-Your student + one friend
- Snacks & drinks
-About one hour of fun, creativity, and quality time with Ms. Powell


Ms. Powell will coordinate a day and time that works with her schedule and connect with the winning family. Please notify her at this time of any food allergies.


MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE


Graciously donated by: Ms. Powell

Cocoa & Crafts w/ Mrs.Darkenwald- see link below to purchase item
$1

Starting bid

Don’t bid on this item!! Purchase it below!


This special experience is being offered by Mrs. Darkenwalk, and we have 3 fixed-price spots available for students to enjoy cozy hot chocolates, a fun craft project, and relaxed after-school time together!


Purchase a spot here:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hot-chocolate-and-winter-craft-w-ms-darkenwald


Each spot is $15, and only 3 students can participate. Once all 3 spots are purchased, the form will automatically close.


MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE


What’s included:
– Make-your-own hot chocolate with toppings
– A guided craft activity
– Warm, creative fun with Mrs. Darkenwald


Date/Time: Scheduled based on the teacher’s availability and coordinated with families after the auction.


Graciously donated by: Mrs. Darkenwald

2nd Grade Pizza Party- see link below to purchase item
2nd Grade Pizza Party- see link below to purchase
$1

Starting bid

Don’t bid on this item!! Purchase it below!


The Second Grade Teacher Team is hosting a Pizza Party after school — and they’re inviting up to 10 students to join the fun!


Purchase your child’s spot here:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/second-grade-pizza-party-2


Each spot is $15, and the event is limited to 10 students total. Once all spots are purchased, the form will automatically close.


MUST BE A CURRENT LEGACY PEAK STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE


What’s included:
🍕 Pizza
🥤 Drinks
🎬 A fun video to watch together
😄 Time with the Second Grade Teacher Team


Date/Time: Scheduled based on the teacher teams availability and coordinated with families after the auction.


Graciously donated by: Ms. Sutton, Ms. Carlson, Mr. Steck & Ms. Snow

Lunch & Bracelets w/ Ms. Baldwin- see link below to purchase item
Lunch & Bracelets w/ Ms. Baldwin- see link below to purchase
$1

Starting bid

Don’t bid on this item!! Purchase it below!


Students will enjoy lunch with Ms. Baldwin, plus a fun friendship-bracelet making activity using colorful beads and supplies provided by the PTA. 6 spots available!


Purchase your child’s spot here:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/lunch-and-bracelet-making-with-ms-baldwin


Each spot is $15, and the event is limited to 6 students total. Once all spots are purchased, the form will automatically close.


What’s included:
🌈 Friendship-bracelet making
🧵 All supplies included
😊 Lunch hangout with Ms. Baldwin
👭 Relaxed, creative fun with friends


What to bring:
Students should bring a lunch from home or purchase lunch in the cafeteria on the day of the event.


Date: Scheduled with Ms. Baldwin after the auction.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!