Grand Slam Gala

Seek serenity on the picturesque shores of Greece with a stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands.





Relax in an elegant Standard Room with Double or Twin beds, a private bathroom, and inviting amenities.





Enjoy wellness and leisure facilities unique to each hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars, and more.





Your Greece experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a boutique hotel on a selection of picturesque Greek Islands.

Unwind in a welcoming Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom

Enjoy an array of amenities unique to each hotel, from sun-kissed pools and rooftop lounging to spas, fitness centers, hot tubs, and more

Indulge in island flavors with optional daily breakfasts, and on-site hotel dining or local restaurants nearby

Swim in the alluring waters of the Aegean Sea with beautiful beaches a short drive away

Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and Conditions