Grand Slam Gala

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About this event
Starting bid
Seek serenity on the picturesque shores of Greece with a stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands.
Relax in an elegant Standard Room with Double or Twin beds, a private bathroom, and inviting amenities.
Enjoy wellness and leisure facilities unique to each hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars, and more.
Your Greece experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a boutique hotel on a selection of picturesque Greek Islands.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a luxury beachfront resort with a retail value of $3,150.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.
Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at a luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
Terms and Conditions
Donated by Friends of Lewis River Little League
Starting bid
4 Premium Tickets in the 2nd row next to the mariners dugout to the Saturday July 18th game against the San Francisco Giants as well as a one-night stay at Hyatt Regency.
Donated by Mike Forrest
Starting bid
Guided fishing trip of choice with Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service.
6 seats, entire boat to yourself.
More details to come
Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service | Columbia River Fishing | Washington
Donated by Mike Horne
Starting bid
Guided crabbing trip with Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service
More details to come
Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service | Columbia River Fishing | Washington
Donated by Mike Horne
Starting bid
2 Night stay at the Welch Cabin perched above the Kalama River on 19 private acres. Up to 4 guests
Welch Cabin rises above the Kalama River like a quiet sanctuary, where preserved forest, rushing water, and open sky invite you to slow down and return to yourself. Here, solitude feels gentle rather than remote, held by towering firs, wildflowers, and the ancient rhythm of the river below.
Rooted in stewardship and purpose, this eco-friendly nonprofit retreat blends wild beauty with simple comforts, offering a place to heal, reconnect, and remember your place in the natural world. Every stay supports environmental and health‑focused causes, turning rest into restoration for both you and the land.
Welch Cabin is built on a purpose-driven mission to preserve, promote and protect, opening its doors to the public as a place of healing, connection, and education. Welch Cabin serves as a model for sustainable living and land stewardship, from showcasing resource efficient bio-toilets and gray water systems to protecting wild steelhead habitat.
Welch Cabin | Pacific Northwest Cabin Getaway | Kalama Washington
Donated by Tim Welch
Starting bid
One VIP parking space at the field of your choice for the entire 2027 season!
Donated by Lewis River Little League
Starting bid
Imagine your company’s name becoming a permanent part of our community—where families gather, kids grow, and memories are made every single day.
At Lewis River Little League, 360 local kids take the field each season, joined by hundreds of parents, grandparents, and community members. From Opening Day to championship games, our fields are the heart of it all.
By naming one of our fields after your company, you’re not just placing a sign—you’re creating a legacy.
Your company name would be:
This is more than advertising—it’s a statement. It shows that your business is invested in the families and future of this community.
Years from now, kids may not remember every score—but they’ll remember where they played, who supported them, and the name on the field where it all happened.
Donated by Lewis River Little League
Starting bid
Premier Visibility. Lasting Impact. Community Legacy.
Step up to the plate and put your business front and center in one of the most active, family-centered environments in our community!
This exclusive sponsorship package gives your company premium banner placement on THREE Little League fields for THREE full seasons, offering unmatched exposure to hundreds of local families, players, and visitors throughout the year.
This isn’t just advertising—it’s a chance to align your brand with community pride, youth development, and family connection. Every cheer, every game, every unforgettable moment happens right in front of your name.
Donated by Lewis River Little League
Starting bid
Give your Little Leaguer an unforgettable experience at the Ridgefield Raptors Game!
The lucky winner will:
Throw out the first pitch to open the game
4 Game Tickets Included
This unique opportunity is sure to be a cherished memory and an incredible moment for any young baseball fan!
Donated by Ridgefield Raptors
Starting bid
Give your Little Leaguer an unforgettable experience!
The lucky winner will:
Throw out the first pitch to open the game
8 Tickets Included
Pickles Merch
Pick your dates
This unique opportunity is sure to be a cherished memory and an incredible moment for any young baseball fan!
Donated by Portland Pickles
Starting bid
-Gift certificate to Firehouse Axes
-McPhee's Butcher gift certificate
-Bottle of Whiskey
-Custom Built Axe
Donated by Tim Cole team Blue Bananas
Starting bid
-2 Night stay at beach house in Long Beach, WA
-Horseback riding lesson
-Josie and Saide Bakery gift certificate
Donated by Shauna Davis team Fireflies
Starting bid
Vast array of scratch off tickets and other misc lottery tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!