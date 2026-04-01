Hosted by

Lewis River Little League

About this event

Grand Slam Gala

Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming
$1,800

Starting bid

Seek serenity on the picturesque shores of Greece with a stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands.


Relax in an elegant Standard Room with Double or Twin beds, a private bathroom, and inviting amenities.


Enjoy wellness and leisure facilities unique to each hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars, and more.


Your Greece experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a boutique hotel on a selection of picturesque Greek Islands.

  • Unwind in a welcoming Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom
  • Enjoy an array of amenities unique to each hotel, from sun-kissed pools and rooftop lounging to spas, fitness centers, hot tubs, and more
  • Indulge in island flavors with optional daily breakfasts, and on-site hotel dining or local restaurants nearby
  • Swim in the alluring waters of the Aegean Sea with beautiful beaches a short drive away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates and seasonal restrictions may apply.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Greek island destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
  • Please note, local taxes may be payable on-site.
  • Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. Some resorts and resort amenities, including swimming pools, are seasonal. Please inquire for details.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Mexican Riviera item
Mexican Riviera item
Mexican Riviera item
Mexican Riviera
$1,000

Starting bid

Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a luxury beachfront resort with a retail value of $3,150.


Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.


Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.


Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at a luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.

  • Unwind in an elegant junior suite with a King size bed, sleek private bathroom, and over 640 square feet of private space
  • Relax and recharge with two infinity pools, premier spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and 24-hour room service
  • Indulge in the flavors of the region with all-inclusive dining and gourmet on-site restaurants, cafés, and bars
  • Bask in sun-kissed serenity with upscale amenities ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs
  • Enjoy a privileged oceanfront location beside the pristine sands of Puerto Morelos

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios. Additional guests, adults or children, are subject to availability and additional costs at the time of redemption.
  • Images depict a hotel room type. Room may differ from the images shown; rooms are allocated to the winner upon redemption, based on availability.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Riviera Maya Magic | LuxGive


Donated by Friends of Lewis River Little League

Mariners Game item
Mariners Game
$900

Starting bid

4 Premium Tickets in the 2nd row next to the mariners dugout to the Saturday July 18th game against the San Francisco Giants as well as a one-night stay at Hyatt Regency.


Donated by Mike Forrest

Fishing Trp item
Fishing Trp
$500

Starting bid

Guided fishing trip of choice with Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service.


6 seats, entire boat to yourself.


More details to come


Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service | Columbia River Fishing | Washington


Donated by Mike Horne

Crabbing Trip item
Crabbing Trip
$500

Starting bid

Guided crabbing trip with Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service


More details to come


Here Fishy Fishy Guide Service | Columbia River Fishing | Washington


Donated by Mike Horne

Welch Cabin Stay item
Welch Cabin Stay
$600

Starting bid

2 Night stay at the Welch Cabin perched above the Kalama River on 19 private acres. Up to 4 guests


Welch Cabin rises above the Kalama River like a quiet sanctuary, where preserved forest, rushing water, and open sky invite you to slow down and return to yourself. Here, solitude feels gentle rather than remote, held by towering firs, wildflowers, and the ancient rhythm of the river below.

 

Rooted in stewardship and purpose, this eco-friendly nonprofit retreat blends wild beauty with simple comforts, offering a place to heal, reconnect, and remember your place in the natural world. Every stay supports environmental and health‑focused causes, turning rest into restoration for both you and the land.

Welch Cabin is built on a purpose-driven mission to preserve, promote and protect, opening its doors to the public as a place of healing, connection, and education. Welch Cabin serves as a model for sustainable living and land stewardship, from showcasing resource efficient bio-toilets and gray water systems to protecting wild steelhead habitat.


Welch Cabin | Pacific Northwest Cabin Getaway | Kalama Washington


Donated by Tim Welch

VIP Parking item
VIP Parking
$250

Starting bid

One VIP parking space at the field of your choice for the entire 2027 season!


Donated by Lewis River Little League

Field Naming Rights item
Field Naming Rights
$3,000

Starting bid

Imagine your company’s name becoming a permanent part of our community—where families gather, kids grow, and memories are made every single day.


At Lewis River Little League, 360 local kids take the field each season, joined by hundreds of parents, grandparents, and community members. From Opening Day to championship games, our fields are the heart of it all.

By naming one of our fields after your company, you’re not just placing a sign—you’re creating a legacy.


Your company name would be:

  • Front and center on field signage, seen by thousands of visitors throughout the season
  • Featured in league communications, social media, and promotional materials
  • Associated with youth development, teamwork, and positive community impact

This is more than advertising—it’s a statement. It shows that your business is invested in the families and future of this community.


Years from now, kids may not remember every score—but they’ll remember where they played, who supported them, and the name on the field where it all happened.


Donated by Lewis River Little League

Sponsorship Package item
Sponsorship Package
$1,200

Starting bid

Premier Visibility. Lasting Impact. Community Legacy.


Step up to the plate and put your business front and center in one of the most active, family-centered environments in our community!

This exclusive sponsorship package gives your company premium banner placement on THREE Little League fields for THREE full seasons, offering unmatched exposure to hundreds of local families, players, and visitors throughout the year.

What You’ll Receive:

  • Three (3) Field Banners
    Your custom company banner displayed on three separate fields, maximizing visibility across multiple games, divisions, and events.
  • Three-Year Commitment (2027–2029 Seasons)
    Long-term exposure that keeps your brand consistently in front of the community season after season.
  • High-Traffic Exposure
    Reach 300+ players and families, plus extended family, friends, and tournament visitors attending games, practices, and special events.
  • Premium Placement
    Banners prominently displayed in highly visible areas such as outfield fences or main spectator sightlines.
  • Community Recognition
    Your business will be recognized as a key supporter of youth sports, teamwork, and local families.
  • Digital & Event Recognition (optional to include if applicable)
    Mentions on league social media, website sponsor page, and potential shoutouts during events and tournaments.

Why This Matters:

This isn’t just advertising—it’s a chance to align your brand with community pride, youth development, and family connection. Every cheer, every game, every unforgettable moment happens right in front of your name.


Donated by Lewis River Little League

Ridgefield Raptors First Pitch Experience item
Ridgefield Raptors First Pitch Experience
$250

Starting bid

Give your Little Leaguer an unforgettable experience at the Ridgefield Raptors Game!


The lucky winner will:
Throw out the first pitch to open the game
4 Game Tickets Included


This unique opportunity is sure to be a cherished memory and an incredible moment for any young baseball fan!


Donated by Ridgefield Raptors

Portland Pickles First Pitch Experience item
Portland Pickles First Pitch Experience
$250

Starting bid

Give your Little Leaguer an unforgettable experience!


The lucky winner will:
Throw out the first pitch to open the game
8 Tickets Included

Pickles Merch

Pick your dates


This unique opportunity is sure to be a cherished memory and an incredible moment for any young baseball fan!


Donated by Portland Pickles

Bro's Night Basket
$400

Starting bid

-Gift certificate to Firehouse Axes

-McPhee's Butcher gift certificate

-Bottle of Whiskey

-Custom Built Axe


Donated by Tim Cole team Blue Bananas

Beach Trip Getaway
$900

Starting bid

-2 Night stay at beach house in Long Beach, WA

-Horseback riding lesson

-Josie and Saide Bakery gift certificate


Donated by Shauna Davis team Fireflies

Lottery Basket
$150

Starting bid

Vast array of scratch off tickets and other misc lottery tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!