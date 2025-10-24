LHDC Area Chamber of Commerce

Offered by

LHDC Area Chamber of Commerce

About this shop

LHDC Chamber Merch

T-shirt- small item
T-shirt- small item
T-shirt- small
$20

Small logo tee. Bella Canva cotton in teal blue. Small logo on the front pocket, large logo across the back.

0
T-shirt- medium item
T-shirt- medium item
T-shirt- medium
$20

Medium logo tee. Bella Canva cotton in teal blue. Small logo on the front pocket, large logo across the back.

0
T-shirt- large item
T-shirt- large item
T-shirt- large
$20

Large logo tee. Bella Canva cotton in teal blue. Small logo on the front pocket, large logo across the back.

0
T-shirt- extra large item
T-shirt- extra large item
T-shirt- extra large
$20

Extra large logo tee. Bella Canva cotton in teal blue. Small logo on the front pocket, large logo across the back.

0
T-shirt- 2xl item
T-shirt- 2xl item
T-shirt- 2xl
$20

2xl logo tee. Bella Canva cotton in teal blue. Small logo on the front pocket, large logo across the back.

0
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