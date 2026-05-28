Liga Boricua - Temporada #2

About this event
Urbanización Santiago Iglesias, San Juan, 00921, Puerto Rico
The goal of this program is to develop the athletes so they can join league play in the future. Any athlete who has never played hockey should first enter the Learn-to-Play Program before advancing to league competition. The Learn-to-Play format for Temporada #2 is as follows:
The price for the Learn-to-Play Program is $150 which is discounted down from the standard rate of $195.
*Rental equipment is available for beginner athletes, but each athlete should plan to bring their own inline skates.
The format for Temporada #2 is as follows:
The price is $250 which is discounted from the standard price of $350. This is less than $10 a session!
New for this season:
The 2026 Senior division will be split into two levels: Group 1 and Group 2. Athletes will be split into their respective divisions following an initial evaluation. There will be 3 teams in each group. The format for Temporada #2 is as follows:
The price is $250 which is discounted from the standard price of $350. New for this season:
This should only be as directed by official PRIHA / Liga Boricua staff for Ad-Hoc payments.
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