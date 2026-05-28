In the foreground, two young boys in roller hockey gear pose with sticks, while the background features groups of children and adults celebrating on a roller rink.
Puerto Rico Ice/Inline Hockey Association (PRIHA)

Hosted by

Puerto Rico Ice/Inline Hockey Association (PRIHA)

About this event

Liga Boricua - Temporada #2

1761 Calle José Ferrer y Ferrer

Urbanización Santiago Iglesias, San Juan, 00921, Puerto Rico

Learn-to-Play Program item
Learn-to-Play Program
$150

The goal of this program is to develop the athletes so they can join league play in the future. Any athlete who has never played hockey should first enter the Learn-to-Play Program before advancing to league competition. The Learn-to-Play format for Temporada #2 is as follows:

  • 13 sessions of instruction on Sunday's at 3:00 PM

The price for the Learn-to-Play Program is $150 which is discounted down from the standard rate of $195.


*Rental equipment is available for beginner athletes, but each athlete should plan to bring their own inline skates.

Youth/Junior Division item
Youth/Junior Division
$225

The format for Temporada #2 is as follows:

  • 13 Practices on Tuesday's or Thursday's at 6:30 PM.
  • 13 Games on Thursday's - 11 regular season games, Playoffs and Finals

The price is $250 which is discounted from the standard price of $350. This is less than $10 a session!


New for this season:

  • Budgeted court cleaning weekly
  • Budgeted Scorekeeper/Official for every official game
Senior Division item
Senior Division
$250

The 2026 Senior division will be split into two levels: Group 1 and Group 2. Athletes will be split into their respective divisions following an initial evaluation. There will be 3 teams in each group. The format for Temporada #2 is as follows:

  • 13 Drop-Ins on Sunday's - split into Group 2 and Division 1 at 7 and 8 PM, respectively.
  • Extra practice time on Sundays before Drop-Ins.
  • 13 Games on Thursday's - 8 divisional regular season games, 4 cross-over drop-ins with the other division, and  the Championship games.

The price is $250 which is discounted from the standard price of $350. New for this season:

  • Budgeted court cleaning weekly
  • Budgeted Scorekeeper/Official for every official game
Ad-Hoc Payment
Pay what you can

This should only be as directed by official PRIHA / Liga Boricua staff for Ad-Hoc payments.

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