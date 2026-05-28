Liga Boricua - Temporada #2

The goal of this program is to develop the athletes so they can join league play in the future. Any athlete who has never played hockey should first enter the Learn-to-Play Program before advancing to league competition. The Learn-to-Play format for Temporada #2 is as follows:

13 sessions of instruction on Sunday's at 3:00 PM

The price for the Learn-to-Play Program is $150 which is discounted down from the standard rate of $195.





*Rental equipment is available for beginner athletes, but each athlete should plan to bring their own inline skates.