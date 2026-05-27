LIGHT THE WAY: Charity Fundraiser 2026

About this event
This charitable ticket is available at this price only until June 15th. Admission includes Ukrainian food and beverages, access to the silent auction, cash bar, entertainment, and an evening of community unity for a global cause.
Admission to Light the Way includes Ukrainian food and beverages, silent auction access, cash bar, entertainment, and an evening of community unity for a global cause. Your ticket helps support Ukrainians rebuilding stability, belonging, and hope in West Michigan and Ukraine.
For guests who wish to give at a deeper level and help expand the impact of this fundraiser. Includes one general admission ticket, one complimentary drink ticket, stage recognition if desired, and a thank-you gift at check-in. Your support sends a powerful message of solidarity and helps turn resilience into lasting community strength.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!