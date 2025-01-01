Sponsorship OpportunitiesThank you for considering sponsorship of Light the Way: Charity Fundraiser 2026.This year marks our second Light the Way fundraiser, following a powerful first year of community generosity and impact. Last year, supporters helped fund three portable, life-saving ultrasound devices that were sent to Ukraine to support urgent medical care in emergency and frontline conditions. Funds also supported essential UASMI programs, individual support services, and emergency needs for Ukrainians displaced by war as they worked to rebuild stability here in West Michigan.This year, we are continuing that spirit of solidarity while expanding support for Ukrainians rebuilding their lives locally and those facing the ongoing impact of russian war in Ukraine.Light the Way is a collaborative fundraiser organized by two Grand Rapids-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations: the Ukrainian Society of Michigan (UASMI) and the Dnipro, Ukraine Committee of Grand Rapids Sister Cities International (GRSCI). Together, we are mobilizing support for urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine and critical community programs for Ukrainians in West Michigan.One Fundraiser. Two Connected Causes.Cause 1: Supporting Humanitarian Relief in UkraineA portion of proceeds will support humanitarian needs in Ukraine through our ongoing partnership connected to Dnipro, Ukraine, the official Friendship City and soon-to-be Sister City of Grand Rapids and a frontline hub for relief efforts.Last year, this community helped raise funds for portable, life-saving ultrasound devices that were sent to Ukraine to support urgent medical care and help providers assess injuries quickly in emergency and frontline conditions.This year, we will continue directing support toward practical, high-impact humanitarian needs identified with our partners in Ukraine. As the situation continues to evolve, specific priorities will be shared as they are confirmed.Cause 2: Strengthening Ukrainian Lives in West MichiganSponsorships help strengthen UASMI’s work with Ukrainians in West Michigan as they build stability, share their talents, and contribute to a more connected and thriving region.Your support helps provide:Pathways to stability and self-sufficiency through language support, workforce readiness, youth and children’s programs, and economic resilience initiatives developed with local partners.Healing-centered mental health and wellness support that reduces isolation and helps Ukrainians rebuild strength amid war, displacement, and uncertainty.Practical one-on-one support that helps families navigate employment, housing, transportation, interpretation, referrals, and the systems they need to move forward.A welcoming community home where Ukrainians and neighbors across West Michigan can connect, share culture, build belonging, and strengthen our region together.Why Sponsor Light the Way?Sponsorships make this event possible — and help every ticket, donation, and partnership go further.Your sponsorship helps underwrite event costs, expand community participation, and increase the funds available for Ukrainian community programs in West Michigan and humanitarian relief in Ukraine.Sponsoring Light the Way is also a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate your company’s values, stand with Ukraine, and be recognized among community members, professionals, business leaders, partners, and supporters across West Michigan.Your sponsorship sends a clear message: Ukrainians are welcome here, Ukraine is not forgotten, and our communities are stronger when we stand together.How to SponsorPlease review the sponsorship levels and their benefits below, and select the level that best reflects your desired support.Fastest option:Enter the amount corresponding to your desired sponsorship level in the donation field on this page. You will receive an automatically generated tax receipt, and a member of the event planning team will follow up with you regarding sponsorship recognition details.Checks are also accepted:Please make checks payable to Ukrainian Society of Michigan with “Light the Way Sponsorship” in the memo line and mail to:Ukrainian Society of Michigan4246 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Ste 203Grand Rapids, MI 49508After mailing your check, please email [email protected]
with your contact information, sponsorship level, logo, and preferred recognition name so our team can confirm your sponsorship and coordinate recognition benefits.To ensure full recognition benefits, including printed and event-day materials, please submit sponsorship information and payment at least 14 days before the event. Sponsorships received after that date will be gratefully accepted, but full recognition benefits may not be guaranteed due to production timelines.For questions about sponsorships, recognition, or custom sponsorship opportunities, please contact Anna Kovalenko - [email protected]
you for helping us turn crisis into stability — and resilience into lasting community strength.Sponsorship LevelsPlease note: Sponsorship benefits build by level. Ticket counts shown are the total tickets included at each level and are not cumulative.Title Sponsor — $5,000+Only one Title Sponsor will be accepted. Please email [email protected]
before submitting payment.Includes all Peacekeeper Sponsor recognition benefits, plus:Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor of Light the WayOpportunity to display a banner and host a resource table at the event5-minute speaking opportunity during the programCustom social media spotlight postPremium recognition on event materials, digital promotion, and event-day acknowledgmentsTotal complimentary tickets included: 10Reserved private table with signagePeacekeeper Sponsor — $2,500+Includes all Heritage Sponsor recognition benefits, plus:Branded materials placement at the eventOpportunity to host a resource table at the eventVerbal acknowledgment during the programReserved premium seatingRecognition as a leading sponsor of the fundraiserTotal complimentary tickets included: 8Option for a reserved private table with signageHeritage Sponsor — $1,000+Includes all Bridge Sponsor recognition benefits, plus:Logo recognition on printed event materialsSponsor feature in a UASMI newsletterRecognition as a major supporter of Ukrainian community programs and humanitarian reliefTotal complimentary tickets included: 6Bridge Sponsor — $500+Includes all Sunflower Sponsor recognition benefits, plus:Logo recognition on digital event slidesVerbal recognition during the eventRecognition as a community partner helping make the event possibleTotal complimentary tickets included: 4Sunflower Sponsor — $250+Includes:Name listed in the event program and Facebook eventSocial media thank-you mentionRecognition as a supporter of Light the WayTotal complimentary tickets included: 2Thank you for helping make Light the Way possible. Your sponsorship helps turn crisis into stability — and resilience into lasting community strength.Event DetailsLight the Way: Ukrainian Dinner & Charity FundraiserDate: June 25Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PMLocation: The 1530 Events at1530 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507Additional information and tickets for the general public: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/light-the-way-charity-fundraiser--2026 Thank you for standing with Ukraine and lighting the way forward!Sincerely,The Fundraiser Planning CommitteeQuestions: please email [email protected]