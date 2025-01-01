Ukrainian Society of Michigan (UASMI)

Donation

Give Hope to Ukrainians in Michigan

Right now, thousands of Ukrainians in Michigan are facing renewed uncertainty. Recent changes affect legal status and work authorization for families who have already survived war, displacement, and loss.For many, the risk is immediate: losing the ability to work can mean losing housing, healthcare, and stability for their children—almost overnight. But the impact goes deeper leading to increased anxiety, sleeplessness, and fear. Children are carrying stress they don’t yet have words for. Mental health support is no longer optional — it is essential to survival and stability.Your donation right now makes a direct, life-stabilizing impact:Legal & Immigration Support – Help families protect their status and work authorizationEmergency Assistance – Cover urgent needs like housing, food, transportation, and healthcareEmployment & Integration – Support job readiness, English learning, and self-sufficiencyMental Health & Wellness Programs – Provide culturally responsive support groups, referrals, trauma-informed workshops, and safe spaces for healingAdvocacy & Community Support – Ensure Ukrainian voices are heard and supportedIn a moment of uncertainty, your support becomes security, dignity, and hope.Stand with Ukrainian families in Michigan.Give today—because waiting is not an option.