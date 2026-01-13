Lip Sync Battle 2026: Event Sponsorships

About this event
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As a Text-to-Give Sponsor, attendees text your company during the event, providing consent to opt in to your text messaging list. Each text generates a $5 donation from your company to our organization, turning every interaction into tangible impact.
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Powers the sights and sounds that bring the Lip Sync Battle to life. This sponsorship supports high-quality audio, video screens, and visual production that ensure every performance is seen clearly and heard perfectly, from the front row to the back of the room.
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Your support provides a Mexican feast for all guests and performers.
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Support the design and production of event programs, table décor, and sponsor recognition materials.
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Nothing keeps the party going like a surprise pizza party and an open dance floor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!