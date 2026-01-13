Idaho Drug Free Youth

Hosted by

Idaho Drug Free Youth

About this event

Lip Sync Battle 2026: Event Sponsorships

6361 W Seltice Way

Post Falls, ID 83854, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • VIP seating and dinner for 8 attendees
  • Most prominent logo placement on-stage signage during the event
  • Most prominent logo placement on event program
  • Most prominent recognition on event website, e-blasts, and social media campaigns (i.e., Facebook, & Instagram) reaching 4000+ iDFY followers
  • On-stage verbal recognition
  • Promote business with product placement & distribute event-approved swag
  • Link to your company website from the iDFY and event websites
  • Most prominent logo placement in monthly email to iDFY list serve including alumni, local/state government representatives, and other partnering organizations
VIP Lounge item
VIP Lounge
$9,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
  • VIP seating and dinner for 30 attendees
  • Prominent logo placement during the event
  • Prominent logo placement on event program
  • Prominent recognition on event website, e-blasts, and social media campaigns (i.e., Facebook, & Instagram) reaching 4,000+ iDFY followers
  • On-stage verbal recognition
  • Opportunity to promote business with product placement and/or distribute event-approved swag
  • Link to your company website from the iDFY and event websites
  • Recognition in monthly email to iDFY list serve including alumni, local/state government representatives, and other partnering organizations
Text-to-Give Sponsor item
Text-to-Give Sponsor
$5,000

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Text-to-Give Sponsor, attendees text your company during the event, providing consent to opt in to your text messaging list. Each text generates a $5 donation from your company to our organization, turning every interaction into tangible impact.

Sound & Visual Sponsor item
Sound & Visual Sponsor
$4,000

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Powers the sights and sounds that bring the Lip Sync Battle to life. This sponsorship supports high-quality audio, video screens, and visual production that ensure every performance is seen clearly and heard perfectly, from the front row to the back of the room.

Dinner Sponsor item
Dinner Sponsor
$3,500

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your support provides a Mexican feast for all guests and performers.

Printing Sponsor item
Printing Sponsor
$1,000

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support the design and production of event programs, table décor, and sponsor recognition materials.

Pizza & Dance Party Sponsor item
Pizza & Dance Party Sponsor
$1,000

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Nothing keeps the party going like a surprise pizza party and an open dance floor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!