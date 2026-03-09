Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin

Hosted by

Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin

About this event

Literacy for Growth-4th Annual Literacy Summit

4909 E University Blvd

Odessa, TX 79762, USA

LCPB Current Members
Free

This event is free for all Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin Members.
Please complete the registration form on your own behalf as the ticketed attendee.

LCPB Individual Annual Membership-1 Ticket Included
$50

If you would like to join Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin as an Individual Membership. Please complete the registration form on your own behalf as the ticketed attendee.

Group/Organization Membership Annual Membership
$95

If your organization would like to join the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin as a Member, this registration serves as both your membership for the organization and a group event ticket up to 5 individuals.

Please have the list of all attendees ready at check out.

Add a donation for Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin

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