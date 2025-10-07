LIVE! in Lawrenceville Silent Auction

100 43rd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A hand drawn design of Wilson's Drugs store in Pittsburgh, PA — created by Kirsten Lowe-Rebel.
11" x 14" Limited Edition Art Print
*Value $75
klorebel.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This cozy Cowl Neck Warmer is made from the remnants from the production of our Anoushka and Norah Jackets which are made from kanthas and then lined with recycled Polartec fleece. Kanthas are quilts traditionally from the Bengali region made from old saris or other discarded cloths with a running stitch.
*Value $78
ottofinn.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Art piece by Pittsburgh artist Laura Jean McLaughlin.
*Value $150
laurajeanmclaughlin.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful, custom piece is a perfect way to commemorate your current residence or can be an excellent, unique housewarming gift.
*Value $250
sketchedinstoneart.com
instagram.com/sketchedinstone
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Limited edition print donated by Associated Artists of Pittsburgh.
*Value $113
aapgh.org
instagram.com/_keemsy_
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This limited edition drawing by Italian artist Arnaldo Pomodoro was donated by the International Sculpture Center.
*Value $750
sculpture.org
arnaldopomodoro.it
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This funky piece by Jeffrey Slavkaa was donated by Redfishbowl.
instagram.com/its.spl
redfishbowl.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Our newest rainstick, the Midway, lasts for around 3 minutes. With its 2' height and 3" diameter, the Midway is easy to flip again and again. As with all of our products, Midway Microbeads Spiral Sounds Rainsticks are handmade to order.
*Value $380
Dimensions: 3 1/2" x 25"
Weight: 4 lb
Sound duration: around 3 minutes
Loudness: 62 dB from 1 ft
rainstickdreams.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
11th Hour Brewing Co. Archer Kolsch & Noble Spirit Pilsner, two bottles of Engine House No. 25 Wine, Two Frays NA Finicky Beast IPA.
Valued at over $150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 gift card to Pita My Shawarma, $50 gift card to Piccolo Forno, $100 gift card to Burgh Bits and Bites Food Tours, two bottles of wine, two martini glasses.
Valued at over $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Three bottles of wine from Hungary.
Provided by Allegheny Wine Mixer & Titusz.
Valued at over $150
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing