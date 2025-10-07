eventClosed

LIVE! in Lawrenceville Silent Auction

100 43rd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA

"Wilson's Drugs" by KLoRebel Art Co. item
"Wilson's Drugs" by KLoRebel Art Co.
$40

A hand drawn design of Wilson's Drugs store in Pittsburgh, PA — created by Kirsten Lowe-Rebel. 

11" x 14" Limited Edition Art Print


*Value $75


klorebel.com

Cowl Neck Warmer from Otto Finn item
Cowl Neck Warmer from Otto Finn
$40

This cozy Cowl Neck Warmer is made from the remnants from the production of our Anoushka and Norah Jackets which are made from kanthas and then lined with recycled Polartec fleece. Kanthas are quilts traditionally from the Bengali region made from old saris or other discarded cloths with a running stitch.


*Value $78


ottofinn.com

"Gator Girl" by Laura Jean McLaughlin
$75

Art piece by Pittsburgh artist Laura Jean McLaughlin.


*Value $150


laurajeanmclaughlin.com

Custom Home Illustration by Sketched in Stone Art item
Custom Home Illustration by Sketched in Stone Art
$80

This beautiful, custom piece is a perfect way to commemorate your current residence or can be an excellent, unique housewarming gift.


*Value $250


sketchedinstoneart.com

instagram.com/sketchedinstone

Limited Edition Art Print from Sarah Kim item
Limited Edition Art Print from Sarah Kim
$50

Limited edition print donated by Associated Artists of Pittsburgh.


*Value $113


aapgh.org

instagram.com/_keemsy_

"Graphic Works (Yellow)" by Arnaldo Pomodoro
$50

This limited edition drawing by Italian artist Arnaldo Pomodoro was donated by the International Sculpture Center.


*Value $750


sculpture.org

arnaldopomodoro.it

"Untitled" by Jeffrey Slavkaa item
"Untitled" by Jeffrey Slavkaa
$25

This funky piece by Jeffrey Slavkaa was donated by Redfishbowl.


instagram.com/its.spl

redfishbowl.com

Midway Spiral Sounds Rainstick by Rainstick Dreams item
Midway Spiral Sounds Rainstick by Rainstick Dreams
$175

Our newest rainstick, the Midway, lasts for around 3 minutes. With its 2' height and 3" diameter, the Midway is easy to flip again and again. As with all of our products, Midway Microbeads Spiral Sounds Rainsticks are handmade to order.


*Value $380


Dimensions: 3 1/2" x 25"

Weight: 4 lb

Sound duration: around 3 minutes

Loudness: 62 dB from 1 ft 


rainstickdreams.com

Local Drinks Basket
$100

11th Hour Brewing Co. Archer Kolsch & Noble Spirit Pilsner, two bottles of Engine House No. 25 Wine, Two Frays NA Finicky Beast IPA.


Valued at over $150

Lower Lawrenceville Food & Drink Adventure
$175

$50 gift card to Pita My Shawarma, $50 gift card to Piccolo Forno, $100 gift card to Burgh Bits and Bites Food Tours, two bottles of wine, two martini glasses.


Valued at over $350

Hungarian Wine Basket
$75

Three bottles of wine from Hungary.


Provided by Allegheny Wine Mixer & Titusz.


Valued at over $150

