Louisiana Academy Lions Baseball Training

Lions Baseball Training Monthly Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Monthly Subscription: $50/month (renews on the 23rd of each month) We would appreciate any additional support you provide to our program. Thank you in advance. You are not required to contribute to the Zeffy platform. Simply Select 'Other' then enter $0

Lions Baseball Training Quarterly Membership
$125

No expiration

3-Month Subscription: $125

We would appreciate any additional support you provide to our program. Thank you in advance. You are not required to contribute to the Zeffy platform. Simply Select 'Other' then enter $0

Lions Baseball Training Annual Membership
$500

Valid for one year

Annual Subscription: $500 (discounted rate)

We would appreciate any additional support you provide to our program. Thank you in advance. You are not required to contribute to the Zeffy platform. Simply Select 'Other' then enter $0

Add a donation for Louisiana Youth Sports Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!