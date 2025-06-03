Love-Act-Repeat Boutique

SOP Mission Tee - Show your support. Wear the mission. This classic, unisex T-shirt features the iconic Streets of Paradise logo proudly printed on the front—bold, clean, and unmistakable. On the back, our website streetsofparadise.org is printed just below the neckline, making it easy for others to connect with the cause. This tee is perfect for everyday wear, volunteer days, or community events. Every shirt sold helps us furnish homes, share meals, and bring dignity to those experiencing displacement or transition. Wear your SOP pride. Be part of the change. ✔ 100% of profits support our mission ✔ Available in 7 sizes 4 colors ✔ Designed with love