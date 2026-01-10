Love Kenya Missions June Trip Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.
Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.
Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.
Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.
Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.
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