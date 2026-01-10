Fletching Arrows

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Fletching Arrows

About this raffle

Love Kenya Missions June Trip Raffle 2026

One chance of winning!
$25

Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.

Two chances of winning!
$48
This includes 2 tickets

Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.

Three chances of winning!
$68
This includes 3 tickets

Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.

Four chances of winning!
$86
This includes 4 tickets

Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.

Five chances of winning!
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Each ticket purchased equals one chance to win a 7 night Vacation in Gatlinburg, TN. You will chose the dates that work best for you and enjoy staying in a wonderful, relaxing resort. The condo will sleep up to six people and include a partial or full kitchen.

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