Lucky Charms from the Barn

About this shop
Make your kindness go twice as far. 💛
Every donation made through this Donation Match will be doubled dollar for dollar, helping us provide care, medical support, and safe haven to the animals who need us most.
⏳ Limited-time match — don’t miss the chance to double your impact.
Nanny is our Wiggle Worm Queen at the LWB. No care in the world that she might wiggle ontop of Shirley. Such silly fun girls. Both Nanny and Shirley are available for adoption and foster!
Samuel Jackson is a gentle soul who simply wants to be loved. He enjoys long walks, playtime with his people, and soaking up every bit of affection he can get. With his loyal heart and kind nature, Sam is ready to be someone’s best friend. Let this sweet boy send you a little luck from the barn.
toys, adventures, and cuddles with her people. This sweet girl has been waiting patiently for her forever family, but she still greets every day with a smile. Choose Millie’s lucky charm and let her send a little happiness your way.
Pritchett is a handsome green-eyed gentleman with the perfect mix of calm and goofy. He loves walks, playtime, and being close to his people. Beneath that serious little face is one of the happiest boys you’ll ever meet. Let Pritchett send you a lucky charm filled with love and tail wags.
Kady is the perfect mix of adventure buddy and cozy couch companion. She loves exploring the outdoors but is just as happy snuggling up at the end of the day. With her joyful spirit and loving heart, Kady brings warmth wherever she goes. Choose her lucky charm and share in a little of her happiness.
Stanley has blossomed into one of the happiest boys at the barn. Once shy, he now greets the world with wagging tails and hopeful eyes. Belly rubs, fresh air, and quiet companionship are his favorite things. Stanley’s lucky charm carries the sweetness of a dog who simply wants to belong.
Oshie is full of joyful energy and puppy-like enthusiasm. She loves adventures, car rides, and cuddling close to her people. Her bright personality makes every day feel a little more fun. Pick Oshie’s lucky charm and let her playful spirit brighten your day.
Pete is a happy, wiggly sweetheart who never misses a chance to make people smile. He loves to play, explore, and share his affectionate personality with everyone he meets. With Pete around, life is always a little brighter. Choose Pete’s lucky charm and receive a little extra joy this March.
Brighton is a gentle senior whose loving spirit shines through every wag of his tail. Even after facing health challenges, he greets each person with kindness and kisses. He reminds us how strong and resilient a dog’s heart can be. Brighton’s lucky charm carries the quiet courage of a truly special soul.
Girl is a sweet, gentle companion who loves treats, walks, and spending time with her people. She has a calm and loving personality that makes everyone feel welcome. All she wants is a family to share her heart with. Choose Girl’s lucky charm and help her feel the love she deserves.
Molly is the playful little spark of her duo. Curious, affectionate, and always ready for fun, she brings laughter and energy wherever she goes. Whether it’s playtime, cuddles, or exploring the world, Molly does everything with joy. Her lucky charm carries that same playful spirit.
Moxie is Molly’s calm and loyal big sister. This beautiful Great Dane has a gentle heart and a watchful nature, always looking out for the ones she loves. Her quiet strength and kindness make her a truly special companion. Let Moxie send you a lucky charm filled with steady love.
Legacy is the perfect balance of playful and relaxed. She enjoys walks, toy time, and then curling up beside her favorite people for snuggles. With a heart that just wants to belong, Legacy is ready to share her love with the world. Choose Legacy’s lucky charm and carry a little of her joy with you.
Hercules has overcome so much in his life and still has the sweetest heart. He may take a little time to trust, but once he does, his love is deep and loyal. This strong boy just needs the right person to believe in him. Hercules’ lucky charm represents resilience and second chances.
loving, and well-mannered, she brings peace and comfort wherever she goes. Luna’s lucky charm carries the quiet grace of a dog who still believes her family is out there.
Julien is a shy little sweetheart with the biggest heart. He may take a moment to feel safe, but once he does, his playful and silly side shines through. Julien just needs a patient family who will show him the world is kind. His lucky charm carries the hope of a gentle soul finding love.
Taz is a happy, easygoing boy who enjoys walks, car rides, and time with his people. His friendly personality makes him a wonderful companion for adventures or quiet evenings alike. Taz’s lucky charm carries his loyal and steady spirit.
Trey is a brave boy with a resilient heart. After overcoming a difficult start, he continues to greet the world with energy, affection, and determination. He loves cuddles and refuses to let anything slow him down. Trey’s lucky charm represents strength, courage, and hope.
Bernie is a gentle giant with a calm and loving personality. His big heart matches his big size, and he brings warmth and comfort to everyone he meets. Bernie’s lucky charm carries the quiet kindness of a truly special dog.
Ruby is a bright, happy girl who loves companionship and adventure. Her friendly nature and cheerful spirit make her impossible not to adore. Ruby’s lucky charm carries the joy of a dog who loves life and the people in it.
Tweety Bird is a sweet and loyal girl who thrives with canine companionship. She enjoys being part of a pack and sharing life’s moments with those she loves. Her gentle heart and affectionate nature make her truly special. Tweety’s lucky charm carries the warmth of friendship.
Rubie is a playful, bright-eyed girl who brings energy and happiness wherever she goes. She loves companionship and thrives when surrounded by friends. Rubie’s lucky charm carries her joyful and loving spirit.
NaNa is a sweet and loving girl who enjoys the comfort of companionship. She feels happiest when she has another dog friend nearby and people who care for her. Her gentle nature makes her easy to love. NaNa’s lucky charm carries a little piece of that kindness.
Bailey is super sweet and has been a fantastic resident at the barn! She is crate trained, potty trained, great on a leash and in the car. She has shown to be super people friendly and would make a great family pup!
Tootsie, aks Tootsie Roll, is super sweet and has been a fantastic resident at the barn! She is crate trained, potty trained, great on a leash and in the car. She has shown to be super dog and people friendly and would make a great family pup!
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