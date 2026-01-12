Madison Smith | 2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala | Ads

Half Page Digital Ad Placement | 2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala

A Half Page Digital Ad offers a polished opportunity to showcase your brand during one of Savannah’s most anticipated Black Tie celebrations. Your ad will be displayed on-screen throughout the Gala and included in the official digital program hosted on our website through the end of the year, providing continued visibility well beyond the evening itself.

This placement aligns your organization with the spirit of Juneteenth, legacy, and purpose—connecting your brand to a night honoring community leadership and cultural excellence.

Half Page Digital Ad Specifications

Size: 1080 px (W) × 960 px (H)

Orientation: Horizontal

Format: JPG or PNG

Color Mode: RGB

Resolution: 300 DPI preferred (72 DPI minimum)

Safe Margins: Keep all text and logos at least 75 px from edges

Submission Details

Deadline: May 5, 2026

How to Submit: Upload via Google Drive

Submission Email: [email protected]

All ads must be final and print-ready at the time of submission. No late submissions, revisions, or corrected ads will be accepted after the deadline.

This is a meaningful way to be seen, celebrated, and connected to an evening where legacy is worn boldly and the future continues to rise.