Madison Smith | 2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala | Ads

Savannah, GA 31401, USA
VIP Table Experience
VIP Tickets are only available via table.
_____________________
A VIP Table includes seating for 10 guests and offers a premier Black Tie experience for those who wish to fully embrace the spirit of The Crown Was Never Removed.
Your VIP Experience Includes:
Additional VIP Benefits:
Step into an evening of elegance, legacy, and celebration — where every moment is crowned in excellence.
A General Admission Table includes one reserved table, seating for 10 guests and access to a refined Black Tie evening centered on legacy, culture, and purpose. General Admission begins at
7:00 PM, with red carpet access upon arrival—your moment to step into the experience already crowned.
Your table includes entry to the full Gala program with dinner service, bar access, and a thoughtfully curated silent auction, all within an elegant and celebratory setting.
Following the formal program, all guests are invited to remain and enjoy a night of celebration featuring a live band, as we continue honoring our distinguished community leaders and scholarship recipients the legacy they represent..
A General Admission Ticket includes open seating for one guest at a General Admission table and access to a refined Black Tie evening centered on legacy, culture, and purpose.
General Admission begins at 7:00 PM, with red carpet access upon arrival—your moment to step into the experience already crowned.
This ticket provides access to the full Gala program, including dinner service, bar access, and a thoughtfully curated silent auction, all within an elegant and celebratory atmosphere.
Following the formal program, guests are invited to remain and enjoy a continued night of celebration featuring a live band, as we honor our distinguished community leaders and the legacy they represent.
Full Page Digital Ad Placement | 2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala
A Full Page Digital Ad places your brand at the center of one of Savannah’s most anticipated Black Tie evenings. Your ad will be displayed on-screen throughout the Gala, ensuring repeated visibility during the program and evening transitions, and will be featured in the official digital program hosted on our website through the end of the year—extending your reach well beyond the night of the event.
This placement aligns your organization with the spirit of Juneteenth, legacy, and purpose, connecting your brand to cultural excellence, community leadership, and lasting impact.
Full Page Digital Ad Specifications
Submission Details
All ads must be final and print-ready at the time of submission. No late submissions, revisions, or corrected ads will be accepted after the deadline.
This is a premier opportunity to be seen, remembered, and aligned with a celebration where legacy is honored and purpose leads the way.
Half Page Digital Ad Placement | 2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala
A Half Page Digital Ad offers a polished opportunity to showcase your brand during one of Savannah’s most anticipated Black Tie celebrations. Your ad will be displayed on-screen throughout the Gala and included in the official digital program hosted on our website through the end of the year, providing continued visibility well beyond the evening itself.
This placement aligns your organization with the spirit of Juneteenth, legacy, and purpose—connecting your brand to a night honoring community leadership and cultural excellence.
Half Page Digital Ad Specifications
Submission Details
All ads must be final and print-ready at the time of submission. No late submissions, revisions, or corrected ads will be accepted after the deadline.
This is a meaningful way to be seen, celebrated, and connected to an evening where legacy is worn boldly and the future continues to rise.
