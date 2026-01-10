Mahoning Valley Freedom Fighters's Community Sustainer Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Help sustain our core programs. This level directly supports know-your-rights workshops, outreach, and community care initiatives across the Mahoning Valley.
Renews monthly
Build long-term power with us. Your contribution strengthens organizing infrastructure, rapid response efforts, and sustained community advocacy.
Renews monthly
Support the movement at a deeper level. This tier helps fund expanded trainings, emergency response, and the resources needed to show up when our community needs us most.
Renews monthly
Anchor this work for the long haul. Your leadership-level support provides stability, resilience, and independence for people-powered organizing rooted in community care.
