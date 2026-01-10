Mahoning Valley Freedom Fighters's Community Sustainer Program

Mahoning Valley Freedom Fighters

Freedom Supporter
$10

Renews monthly

Help sustain our core programs. This level directly supports know-your-rights workshops, outreach, and community care initiatives across the Mahoning Valley.

Movement Builder
$25

Renews monthly

Build long-term power with us. Your contribution strengthens organizing infrastructure, rapid response efforts, and sustained community advocacy.

Freedom Fighter VIP
$50

Renews monthly

Support the movement at a deeper level. This tier helps fund expanded trainings, emergency response, and the resources needed to show up when our community needs us most.

Community Anchor
$100

Renews monthly

Anchor this work for the long haul. Your leadership-level support provides stability, resilience, and independence for people-powered organizing rooted in community care.


