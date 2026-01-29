The Walter Hive Presents: Makers, Moments, & Masterpieces

About this event
Includes entry to Makers, Moments, and Masterpieces with hosted appetizers and 2 drink tickets, plus full access to the art sale and silent auction benefiting The Walter Hive’s Digital Media Lab.
This upgraded ticket includes general admission access AND a 1 hour guided, hands-on water color painting session led by a local artist. Complete your own take-home piece while supporting The Walter Hive’s Digital Media Lab. The title of the piece will create is "Desert Starry Sky". To participate in the paint session, ensure you are present at 5:50PM. Aprons will be provided!
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