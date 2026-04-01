Kids In Focus

Kids In Focus

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Our mission

Kids In Focus empowers underserved youth through photography, fostering creativity and self-expression. By providing mentorship and resources, they help young artists build confidence and skills, transforming their lives and communities through art.
Past events
Past events
Bloom & Burn: Dried Flower Candle Workshop
Event
Bloom & Burn: Dried Flower Candle Workshop
Mar 31, 5:00 - 7:00 PM MST
21001 N Tatum Blvd #98, Phoenix, AZ 85050, USA
Bloom & Burn Raffle
Raffle
Bloom & Burn Raffle
Mar 29, 4:00 PM - Mar 31, 6:45 PM MST
The Walter Hive Presents: Makers, Moments, & Masterpieces
Event
The Walter Hive Presents: Makers, Moments, & Masterpieces
Mar 12, 5:00 - 8:00 PM MST
6425 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Makers, Moments, & Masterpieces Silent Auction
Auction
Makers, Moments, & Masterpieces Silent Auction
Mar 12, 7:45 PM MST
6425 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Explore Arizona Mega Package Raffle
Raffle
Explore Arizona Mega Package Raffle
Mar 12, 4:00 - 7:30 PM MST

Our website

https://www.kidsinfocus.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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