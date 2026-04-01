Kids In Focus empowers underserved youth through photography, fostering creativity and self-expression. By providing mentorship and resources, they help young artists build confidence and skills, transforming their lives and communities through art.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bloom & Burn: Dried Flower Candle Workshop
Mar 31, 5:00 - 7:00 PM MST
21001 N Tatum Blvd #98, Phoenix, AZ 85050, USA
Raffle
Bloom & Burn Raffle
Mar 29, 4:00 PM - Mar 31, 6:45 PM MST
Event
The Walter Hive Presents: Makers, Moments, & Masterpieces