Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Hosted by

Idaho Hispanic Foundation

About this event

March IHF Mercadito Latino

315 Stampede Dr

Nampa, ID 83687, USA

Free

Join us for a day of cultural performances, good food, cultural products and lots of fun with friends new and old!

Sponsor de Honor
$100

Great for Organizations wanting to have access to present information to the Latino community online and in person. Includes:

Booth Space in prominent front lobby area or area of your choice.

Logo on all promotional material

Separate promo social media post for your organization to the IHF audience.

IHF Sponsor
$50

Great for Organizations wanting to pass out flyers and have face time with the Latino community. Includes:

Booth Space

Logo on Flyer

Vendor Booth
$35

Puesto de Ventas Adentro o Afuera Vendor Booth Inside OR Outside

**Only for small businesses selling items (ex. churros/drinks etc.) or small business providing a service(ex. facepainting/ tattoos etc.).

