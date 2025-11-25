Margaux Murphy

For over a decade, Margaux has walked the streets of Kensington—Philadelphia’s ground zero for the opioid crisis—witnessing the raw realities of addiction, homelessness, and survival. I Am Loved is a brutally honest, deeply personal, and unflinching account of the lives lived and lost in the nation’s largest open-air drug market.

Through hauntingly vivid storytelling, Margaux shares the heartbreaking and resilient journeys of those she serves—their friendships, their struggles, and the relentless grip of addiction that holds them captive like a toxic spouse. She does not stand at a distance; she steps inside their world, where the streets are a home, the addicts are siblings, and survival itself is a full-time job.

But this is not just their story. It is also hers. Kensington is not only the place she serves—it is the place that won’t let her go.Raw, gripping, and impossible to forget, I Am Loved does not offer easy solutions. Instead, it forces readers to bear witness to an epidemic we often choose to look away from. More than just a book, it is a call to see, to understand, and to remember.

100% of proceeds go to Sunday LOVE Project & Live CarePhilly.



The author, editors, designer and cover artist have all volunteered any proceeds or royalties to ensure the full measure of this.

Thank you so much for your support.