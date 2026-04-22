Marine Corps League's 5th Annual Reverse Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, prime rib dinner for 2, and a chance at $12,000.
Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, dinner for 2, and a chance at $12,000.
Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, dinner for 2, and a chance at $12,000.
Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, prime rib dinner, and a chance at $12,000.
Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, dinner, and a chance at $12,000.
Don't plan to go to the event, or just want more chances to win. This is the ticket for you.
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