Hosted by

Marine Corps League

About this raffle

Marine Corps League's 5th Annual Reverse Raffle 2026

2 Prime rib dinners
$125

Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, prime rib dinner for 2, and a chance at $12,000.

2 Chicken Dinners
$125

Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, dinner for 2, and a chance at $12,000.

1 Prime rib dinner and 1 Chicken dinner
$125

Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, dinner for 2, and a chance at $12,000.

1 Prime rib dinner
$125

Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, prime rib dinner, and a chance at $12,000.

1 Chicken dinner
$125

Your ticket gets you admission the night of the event, dinner, and a chance at $12,000.

Just want a chance to win (extra chance tickets)
$125

Don't plan to go to the event, or just want more chances to win. This is the ticket for you.

Add a donation for Marine Corps League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!