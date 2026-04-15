Market your Services & Products with UTCA

About this event
This is a full page in color.
This is a full page in color.
This is a full page in color.
This is a full page in color.
Branded photo backdrop
Festival bag inserts
Stage/MC shout-out
This indoor vendor package comes with dinner for one person. Additional dinner can be purchased at $75 per person
This outdoor vendor space requires vendor insurance approx. $30 obtained by the vendor. This package does not include any dinner. Dinner plate can be purchase for $75.
Dinner
$
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