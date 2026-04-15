Uganda Tri-state Community Association Inc

Hosted by

Uganda Tri-state Community Association Inc

About this event

Market your Services & Products with UTCA

650 Terrace Ave

Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604, USA

Full Page Color (Back Page Outer) item
Full Page Color (Back Page Outer)
$750

This is a full page in color.

Full Page Color (Front Page inner) item
Full Page Color (Front Page inner)
$500

This is a full page in color.

Full Page Color (Back Page inner) item
Full Page Color (Back Page inner)
$500

This is a full page in color.

Full Page Color (Other) item
Full Page Color (Other)
$350

This is a full page in color.

Half Page Color item
Half Page Color
$250
ADD ONS- Branded photo backdrop
$750

Branded photo backdrop

ADD ONS- Festival bag inserts
$300

Festival bag inserts

ADD ONS- Stage/MC shout-out
$250

Stage/MC shout-out

INDOOR VENDOR SPACE item
INDOOR VENDOR SPACE
$250

This indoor vendor package comes with dinner for one person. Additional dinner can be purchased at $75 per person

OUTDOOR VENDOR SPACE item
OUTDOOR VENDOR SPACE
$100

This outdoor vendor space requires vendor insurance approx. $30 obtained by the vendor. This package does not include any dinner. Dinner plate can be purchase for $75.

Dinner plate for one item
Dinner plate for one
$75

Dinner

Add a donation for Uganda Tri-state Community Association Inc

$

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