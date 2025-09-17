MATSG-22 Night Golf Tournament – Glow Ball Edition

Includes: tournament entry, glow gear, and eligibility for prizes.



Marines who participate are authorized Friday, 26 September as a Day Off!



Play hard, celebrate, then sleep in guilt-free the next morning.



This event will take place at Gulf Winds Golf Course (NAS Corpus Christi). Because the tournament is on a military installation, all civilian participants without existing base access must be cleared for temporary access prior to the event.





If you already have valid base access (DoD ID cardholders, retirees, contractors with credentials, etc.), you do not need to submit any additional information.





For all other civilian participants, please submit the following information no later than Tuesday, 23 September 2025:

Full legal name

Social Security Number (SSN)

Driver’s license number (state and number)

Best phone number for contact

Send the above information to:

Captain Matthew J. Aris — [email protected]





This is a standard Navy installation security procedure used solely to grant temporary access to NAS Corpus Christi for the tournament. Submitted information will be handled and stored only as required by installation security/privacy procedures and will not be used for any other purpose.





If you have concerns or need assistance with submission, contact:

Capt. Matthew J. Aris — (361) 813-9133





Thank you for your cooperation in helping us ensure a safe and successful event.