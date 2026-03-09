MDA Summer Workshop

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About this event
MDA member rate for the Summer Workshop includes walking tour & networking event (June 3) and workshop on June 4 (Continental Breakfast & Lunch).
Non-member rate for the Summer Workshop includes walking tour & networking event (June 3) and workshop on June 4 (Continental Breakfast & Lunch).
Sponsor the Continental Breakfast or Lunch at the Summer Workshop and receive promotional pieces to elevate your business or organization.
This option is reserved for speakers of the Summer Workshop. Please contact Dana at the MDA for more information.
This option is reserved for guests of our sponsors of the Summer Workshop. Please contact Dana at the MDA for more information.
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