Michigan Downtown Association

Hosted by

Michigan Downtown Association

About this event

MDA Summer Workshop

260 Dyckman Ave

South Haven, MI 49090, USA

MDA Member Rate
$150

MDA member rate for the Summer Workshop includes walking tour & networking event (June 3) and workshop on June 4 (Continental Breakfast & Lunch).

Non Member Rate
$175

Non-member rate for the Summer Workshop includes walking tour & networking event (June 3) and workshop on June 4 (Continental Breakfast & Lunch).

Sponsor of the Summer Workshop
$1,000

Sponsor the Continental Breakfast or Lunch at the Summer Workshop and receive promotional pieces to elevate your business or organization.

Speaker at the Summer Workshop
$75

This option is reserved for speakers of the Summer Workshop. Please contact Dana at the MDA for more information.

Guest of Sponsor
$75

This option is reserved for guests of our sponsors of the Summer Workshop. Please contact Dana at the MDA for more information.

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