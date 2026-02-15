CREATIVE CARSLBAD!

Offered by

CREATIVE CARSLBAD!

About the memberships

MEMBERSHIP

EXTRA ROLE
$25

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Ticket to Annual Gala
  • Voting right at annual membership meeting


SUPPORTING ROLE
$100

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • VIP Ticket to Annual Gala & screening events
  • Voting right at annual membership meeting


LEADING ROLE
$250

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Membership Directory Listing
  • VIP ticket to Annual Gala for member and guest
  • VIP tickets to screening events, and festival parties.
  • Voting right at annual membership meeting
  • ExOfficio Board Membership


A-Lister
$1,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Membership Directory Listing
  • 2- VIP All Access Pass for all events.
  • Voting right at annual membership meeting
  • ExOfficio Board Membership
  • Listing on website and
  • Welcome on social media


Crew
$10

Renews monthly

🌟Crew
Step into a more visible role! Supporting members get VIP tickets to gala tickets for you and a guest, voting rights, and an ex-officio board connection, you’re actively helping shape the creative story.(Benefits kick in after 5 consecutive months of membership)


Corporate - Producer
$250

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Membership Directory Listing
  • VIP ticket to Annual Gala for member and guest
  • VIP tickets to screening events, and festival parties.
  • Voting right at annual membership meeting
  • Welcome on Social Media
  • ExOfficio Board Membership


Corporate - Executive Producer
$1,000

Valid until March 31, 2027


  • 2- VIP All Access Pass for all events.
  • Voting right at annual membership meeting
  • ExOfficio Board Membership
  • Listing on website and
  • Welcome on social media
  • Eligible to Host a special event at your business or in your business name.
  • Logo included on our website, and in digital and printed directories.
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