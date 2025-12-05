2026 FRL Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Show your personal commitment to Raystown Lake through an Individual Membership.
This includes a $5 S&H fee to receive our quarterly newsletter by mail.
Perfect for households that share a passion for Raystown Lake, this membership supports involvement for everyone under one roof.
Designed for groups, this level provides a way for organizations to support the lake.
Local and regional businesses can demonstrate civic pride and environmental responsibility through this level.
No expiration
For those deeply committed to Raystown Lake’s future, a Lifetime Membership offers lasting impact. This one-time investment includes permanent member status, ongoing recognition, and the satisfaction of knowing your support helps preserve the lake for generations to come.
Ideal for supporters aged 65 and older, this membership offers an affordable way to stay engaged with Raystown Lake
