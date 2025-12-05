Friends Of Raystown Lake

Friends Of Raystown Lake

About the memberships

2026 FRL Membership

Individual Friend
$20

Renews yearly on: January 1

Show your personal commitment to Raystown Lake through an Individual Membership.

Individual Friend + Mailed Newsletter
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1

Show your personal commitment to Raystown Lake through an Individual Membership.


This includes a $5 S&H fee to receive our quarterly newsletter by mail.

Family Friend
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1

Perfect for households that share a passion for Raystown Lake, this membership supports involvement for everyone under one roof.

Family Friend + Mailed Newsletter
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

Perfect for households that share a passion for Raystown Lake, this membership supports involvement for everyone under one roof.


This includes a $5 S&H fee to receive our quarterly newsletter by mail.

Club/Organization Friend
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Designed for groups, this level provides a way for organizations to support the lake.

Club/Organization Friend + Mailed Newsletter
$55

Renews yearly on: January 1

Designed for groups, this level provides a way for organizations to support the lake.

Business/Corporate Friend
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

Local and regional businesses can demonstrate civic pride and environmental responsibility through this level.

Lifetime Friend
$500

No expiration

For those deeply committed to Raystown Lake’s future, a Lifetime Membership offers lasting impact. This one-time investment includes permanent member status, ongoing recognition, and the satisfaction of knowing your support helps preserve the lake for generations to come.

Senior Friend (65+)
$10

Renews yearly on: January 1

Ideal for supporters aged 65 and older, this membership offers an affordable way to stay engaged with Raystown Lake

Senior Friend (65+) + Mailed Newsletter
$15

Renews yearly on: January 1

Ideal for supporters aged 65 and older, this membership offers an affordable way to stay engaged with Raystown Lake.


This includes a $5 S&H fee to receive our quarterly newsletter by mail.

Add a donation for Friends Of Raystown Lake

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!