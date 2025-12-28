Donor Memberships

Stewards of the Ecosystem Monthly Donors

Tier Titles:

Contributor Steward ($10)

Sustaining Steward ($25)

Impact Steward ($50)

Anchor Steward ($100+)

CTCT Stewards (Monthly Donor Members)

CTCT Stewards provide the consistent financial support that keeps our programs, staff, and organizing infrastructure running year-round.

$10 Monthly Stewards receive:

CTCT one-time welcome items and merchandise (CTCT ink pen, CTCT sticker, CTCT welcome card and subscription to weekly e-newsletter)

Weekly e-newsletter and updates

Stewards participate by choosing one monthly action , such as:

Sharing CTCT content or creating original posts

Hosting or inviting CTCT into a space

Supporting or creating a peer-to-peer fundraiser

Attending markets, breakfasts, meetings, or events

FAQ — CTCT Stewards (Donors Only)

1. Is this different from being a monthly donor?

Yes—in a good way. Stewardship includes monthly giving plus clearer access, communication, and optional ways to stay engaged beyond writing a check.

2. Am I required to do extra work?

No. Participation is flexible and self-selected. You choose one simple way per month—or not, depending on your capacity.

3. Why add participation expectations at all?

Because CTCT is building a base, not just raising funds. Participation strengthens relationships and reduces burnout on staff and volunteers.

4. What if I only want to give financially?

That’s okay. Financial stewardship alone still matters. Participation options are invitations, not obligations.

5. Is this replacing major gifts or sponsorships?

No. Those remain important. Membership strengthens the foundation that all other funding builds on.

6. Why are perks structured by tier?

To manage capacity and be transparent about access. Perks are not rewards—they’re logistical tools.

Bottom line for donors

Membership helps CTCT plan, stabilize, and grow— without constant emergency fundraising.