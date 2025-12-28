Donor Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Stewards of the Ecosystem Monthly Donors
Tier Titles:
Yes—in a good way. Stewardship includes monthly giving plus clearer access, communication, and optional ways to stay engaged beyond writing a check.
2. Am I required to do extra work?
No. Participation is flexible and self-selected. You choose one simple way per month—or not, depending on your capacity.
3. Why add participation expectations at all?
Because CTCT is building a base, not just raising funds. Participation strengthens relationships and reduces burnout on staff and volunteers.
4. What if I only want to give financially?
That’s okay. Financial stewardship alone still matters. Participation options are invitations, not obligations.
5. Is this replacing major gifts or sponsorships?
No. Those remain important. Membership strengthens the foundation that all other funding builds on.
6. Why are perks structured by tier?
To manage capacity and be transparent about access. Perks are not rewards—they’re logistical tools.
Bottom line for donors
Membership helps CTCT plan, stabilize, and grow— without constant emergency fundraising.
Renews monthly
Stewards of the Ecosystem Monthly Donors
Tier Titles:
Yes—in a good way. Stewardship includes monthly giving plus clearer access, communication, and optional ways to stay engaged beyond writing a check.
2. Am I required to do extra work?
No. Participation is flexible and self-selected. You choose one simple way per month—or not, depending on your capacity.
3. Why add participation expectations at all?
Because CTCT is building a base, not just raising funds. Participation strengthens relationships and reduces burnout on staff and volunteers.
4. What if I only want to give financially?
That’s okay. Financial stewardship alone still matters. Participation options are invitations, not obligations.
5. Is this replacing major gifts or sponsorships?
No. Those remain important. Membership strengthens the foundation that all other funding builds on.
6. Why are perks structured by tier?
To manage capacity and be transparent about access. Perks are not rewards—they’re logistical tools.
Bottom line for donors
Membership helps CTCT plan, stabilize, and grow— without constant emergency fundraising.
Renews monthly
Stewards of the Ecosystem Monthly Donors
Tier Titles:
Yes—in a good way. Stewardship includes monthly giving plus clearer access, communication, and optional ways to stay engaged beyond writing a check.
2. Am I required to do extra work?
No. Participation is flexible and self-selected. You choose one simple way per month—or not, depending on your capacity.
3. Why add participation expectations at all?
Because CTCT is building a base, not just raising funds. Participation strengthens relationships and reduces burnout on staff and volunteers.
4. What if I only want to give financially?
That’s okay. Financial stewardship alone still matters. Participation options are invitations, not obligations.
5. Is this replacing major gifts or sponsorships?
No. Those remain important. Membership strengthens the foundation that all other funding builds on.
6. Why are perks structured by tier?
To manage capacity and be transparent about access. Perks are not rewards—they’re logistical tools.
Bottom line for donors
Membership helps CTCT plan, stabilize, and grow— without constant emergency fundraising.
Renews monthly
Stewards of the Ecosystem Monthly Donors
Tier Titles:
CTCT Stewards (Monthly Donor Members)
Yes—in a good way. Stewardship includes monthly giving plus clearer access, communication, and optional ways to stay engaged beyond writing a check.
2. Am I required to do extra work?
No. Participation is flexible and self-selected. You choose one simple way per month—or not, depending on your capacity.
3. Why add participation expectations at all?
Because CTCT is building a base, not just raising funds. Participation strengthens relationships and reduces burnout on staff and volunteers.
4. What if I only want to give financially?
That’s okay. Financial stewardship alone still matters. Participation options are invitations, not obligations.
5. Is this replacing major gifts or sponsorships?
No. Those remain important. Membership strengthens the foundation that all other funding builds on.
6. Why are perks structured by tier?
To manage capacity and be transparent about access. Perks are not rewards—they’re logistical tools.
Bottom line for donors
Membership helps CTCT plan, stabilize, and grow— without constant emergency fundraising.
Valid for one year
Stewards of the Ecosystem Monthly Donors
Tier Titles:
CTCT Stewards (Monthly Donor Members)
Yes—in a good way. Stewardship includes monthly giving plus clearer access, communication, and optional ways to stay engaged beyond writing a check.
2. Am I required to do extra work?
No. Participation is flexible and self-selected. You choose one simple way per month—or not, depending on your capacity.
3. Why add participation expectations at all?
Because CTCT is building a base, not just raising funds. Participation strengthens relationships and reduces burnout on staff and volunteers.
4. What if I only want to give financially?
That’s okay. Financial stewardship alone still matters. Participation options are invitations, not obligations.
5. Is this replacing major gifts or sponsorships?
No. Those remain important. Membership strengthens the foundation that all other funding builds on.
6. Why are perks structured by tier?
To manage capacity and be transparent about access. Perks are not rewards—they’re logistical tools.
Bottom line for donors
Membership helps CTCT plan, stabilize, and grow— without constant emergency fundraising.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!