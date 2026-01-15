FOXGLOVE

Hosted by

FOXGLOVE

About this event

midwinter sauna @foxglove

257 Leicester

Detroit, MI 48202, USA

Early Evening 5-7pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy an evening of warmth, relaxation and community. To space out sauna use, this ticket is for those who plan to attend earlier evening.


The 5-7pm an approximate timeframe, you are welcome to stay as long as you wish, this is just your priority sauna time.

Mid Evening, 6:30-8:30pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy an evening of warmth, relaxation and community. To space out sauna use, this ticket is for those who plan to attend mid evening, roughly 6:30-8:30pm.


The 6:30-8:30pm an approximate timeframe, you are welcome to stay as long as you wish, this is just your priority sauna time.

Late Evening, 8-10pm
Pay what you can

Enjoy an evening of warmth, relaxation and community. To space out sauna use, this ticket is for those who plan to attend mid evening, roughly 8-10pm.


The 8-10pm an approximate timeframe, you are welcome to stay as long as you wish, this is just your priority sauna time.

Add a donation for FOXGLOVE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!