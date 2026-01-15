midwinter sauna @foxglove

Hosted by
About this event
Detroit, MI 48202, USA
Enjoy an evening of warmth, relaxation and community. To space out sauna use, this ticket is for those who plan to attend earlier evening.
The 5-7pm an approximate timeframe, you are welcome to stay as long as you wish, this is just your priority sauna time.
Enjoy an evening of warmth, relaxation and community. To space out sauna use, this ticket is for those who plan to attend mid evening, roughly 6:30-8:30pm.
The 6:30-8:30pm an approximate timeframe, you are welcome to stay as long as you wish, this is just your priority sauna time.
Enjoy an evening of warmth, relaxation and community. To space out sauna use, this ticket is for those who plan to attend mid evening, roughly 8-10pm.
The 8-10pm an approximate timeframe, you are welcome to stay as long as you wish, this is just your priority sauna time.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!