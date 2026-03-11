MilCity U.S.A. Dining Out

About this event
Open to the public! This includes any military affiliation. Ticket includes meal and door prize ticket for each attending.
Includes all General Admission access PLUS: Priority entry, Preferred seating, Champagne for toasts and access to VIP‑only areas.
Woman currently serving in AD, Guard, or reserve, retired or veteran. A Woman with a "Ship Date" for basic training may also use this ticket! Includes all General Admission access.
Ten-person table with VIP access for everyone, plus the option to decorate early for advertising.
Please use this option if you would like to purchase a ticket for a Woman Veteran to attend!
If you’d like to make a community contribution to help cover event costs and support this celebration of women veterans, you may add a donation here. Thank you for helping us honor our community.
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