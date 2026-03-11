Woman Veteran Calendar

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Woman Veteran Calendar

About this event

MilCity U.S.A. Dining Out

1000 FM78

Schertz, TX 78154, USA

General Admission
$50

Open to the public! This includes any military affiliation. Ticket includes meal and door prize ticket for each attending.

VIP Admission
$75

Includes all General Admission access PLUS: Priority entry, Preferred seating, Champagne for toasts and access to VIP‑only areas.

Woman Veteran
$40

Woman currently serving in AD, Guard, or reserve, retired or veteran. A Woman with a "Ship Date" for basic training may also use this ticket! Includes all General Admission access.

VIP Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten-person table with VIP access for everyone, plus the option to decorate early for advertising.

Donate a plate!
$40

Please use this option if you would like to purchase a ticket for a Woman Veteran to attend!

Donation
Pay what you can

If you’d like to make a community contribution to help cover event costs and support this celebration of women veterans, you may add a donation here. Thank you for helping us honor our community.

Add a donation for Woman Veteran Calendar

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