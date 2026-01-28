Mimosas, Manes & Mic Drops

About this event
Reserved table seats up to 10. Brunch, entertainment, inflatable microphones, and other swag included.
Reserved table with premium seating for up to 10 guests. Includes 2 bottles of champagne with assorted fruit and mimosa mixers, brunch, entertainment, inflatable microphones, and other swag included.
Brunch, entertainment, inflatable microphone, and other goodies included.
If you were hoping for a VIP table but they were sold out, submit this ticket and we will see if we can add another table for you!
If you were hoping to reserve a table of 10 but they were sold out, submit this ticket and we will see if we can add another table!
Select this option if all single tickets are sold out, we will see if we can add more seating!
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