Challenged Champions

Hosted by

Challenged Champions

About this event

Mimosas, Manes & Mic Drops

132 E Crawford St

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

Reserved Table of 10
$625
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table seats up to 10. Brunch, entertainment, inflatable microphones, and other swag included.

Reserved VIP Table of 10
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table with premium seating for up to 10 guests. Includes 2 bottles of champagne with assorted fruit and mimosa mixers, brunch, entertainment, inflatable microphones, and other swag included.

Single Ticket
$65

Brunch, entertainment, inflatable microphone, and other goodies included.

*VIP Table WAIT LIST*
Free

If you were hoping for a VIP table but they were sold out, submit this ticket and we will see if we can add another table for you!

*Table of 10 WAIT LIST*
Free

If you were hoping to reserve a table of 10 but they were sold out, submit this ticket and we will see if we can add another table!

*Single Ticket WAIT LIST*
Free

Select this option if all single tickets are sold out, we will see if we can add more seating!

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