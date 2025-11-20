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About this event
This registration is for businesses, education/training providers, and community organizations that would like a space at the Missouri City Chamber Career Fair & Continuing Education Expo.
You will receive a designated vendor area at the expo.
👉 Please bring your own table, chairs, and any signage, banners, or display materials you’d like to use.
Community Partners help underwrite key event expenses such as venue costs, supplies, logistics, and light refreshments for vendors and employers, as well as future career programming through MCCEF.
As a Community Partner, your business or organization will be acknowledged as an event supporter on select materials where timing and space allow and recognized at the event and in our post-event thank you.
Career Expo Sponsors provide deeper support to help cover venue costs, supplies, logistics, refreshments for vendors and employers, and the continued growth of MCCEF’s career and education programming.
As a Sponsor, your business or organization will receive all Community Partner recognition, plus:
Contributions are tax-deductible through the Missouri City Chamber Education Foundation (MCCEF). To coordinate speaking or workshop details, please contact us at [email protected].
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