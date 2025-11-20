Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

Hosted by

Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

About this event

Missouri City Chamber Career Fair & Continuing Education Expo

2714 Cypress Point Dr

Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

Employer / Education Partner Registration
Free

This registration is for businesses, education/training providers, and community organizations that would like a space at the Missouri City Chamber Career Fair & Continuing Education Expo.

You will receive a designated vendor area at the expo.
👉 Please bring your own table, chairs, and any signage, banners, or display materials you’d like to use.

Career Expo Community Partner
$100

Community Partners help underwrite key event expenses such as venue costs, supplies, logistics, and light refreshments for vendors and employers, as well as future career programming through MCCEF.


As a Community Partner, your business or organization will be acknowledged as an event supporter on select materials where timing and space allow and recognized at the event and in our post-event thank you.

Career Expo Community Sponsor
$300

Career Expo Sponsors provide deeper support to help cover venue costs, supplies, logistics, refreshments for vendors and employers, and the continued growth of MCCEF’s career and education programming.

As a Sponsor, your business or organization will receive all Community Partner recognition, plus:

  • Sponsor-level acknowledgement at the event
  • Highlighted placement as a Sponsor on select materials where timing and space allow
  • The opportunity to speak briefly or lead a workshop/info session during the expo (to be coordinated in advance with MCCEF)

Contributions are tax-deductible through the Missouri City Chamber Education Foundation (MCCEF). To coordinate speaking or workshop details, please contact us at [email protected].

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